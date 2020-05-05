South Indian actor Trisha Krishnan, who rose to fame with Akshay Kumar’s Katta Meetha, turns 37-years-old on Monday. Many celebrities poured in their wishes to wish the actor on her special day. Rana Daggubati, who has been rumoured to be dating Trisha wished her with a stunning picture and wrote, “Happy Happy Old Friend.” Also Read - Asia Vision Movie Awards 2018: Ranveer Singh- Ayushmann Khurrana-Kiara Advani to Dhanush-Trisha Krishnan Featured in The Winners' List

Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted, "Happy birthday dear @trishtrashers be strong and positive as always. Love to you hope to catch up with you soon."

Check out the wishes here:



Happy birthday dear @trishtrashers be strong and positive as always . Love to you hope to catch up with you soon ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IAnaNwPGce — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 4, 2020

I have no words…..

Must’ve done something right for sure….

I am because of you all…🙏🏻💖🥰 pic.twitter.com/8TkExL1reW — Trish (@trishtrashers) May 4, 2020

She started her career in the film industry after winning Miss Madras in 1999. She quickly rose to fame with movies like Saamy, Ghilli and Varsham. She received the South Filmfare Best Actress Award for her performance in Varsham and even made her Bollywood debut with Khatta Meetha. Her movies Abhiyum Naanum and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya have been highly appreciated for her performance.

She was born into a Tamil Brahmin family in Palakkad, Kerela. She pursued her schooling from Sacred heart in Chennai and went on to do her Bachelors of Business Administration from Ethiraj College For Women. It was her modeling success that initially got her noticed.