Mumbai: Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 34th Birthday today. On this special day, Bollywood is sending wishes to a ‘student’ who stole the heart of every ‘dulhania’. Several leading Bollywood celebrities and fans took to social media to shower love and send wishes to the birthday boy. But among all the birthday wishes, Arjun Kapoor’s post on Instagram for Varun Dhawan is the cutest one. Also Read - Varun Dhawan Asks Paps to be Responsible, Lashes Out at a Troll For Assuming he Was Holidaying

Arjun Kapoor took to social media sharing a video collage of Varun Dhawan’s shirtless pictures. He decided to put it in a Mowgli-themed frame with ‘jungle jungle baat chali hai‘ song in the background. Sharing the video, Arjun Kapoor wrote, ”To the shirtless wonder of Juhu, Happy Birthday!” While Varun Dhawan thanked Arjun and dropped a smiling emoji in the comment section, other actors and fans too are loving this unique and cute way of sending birthday wishes. Several celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana, Manish Paul showered love on Arjun Kapoor’s birthday post for Varun Dhawan. Also Read - Sardar Ka Grandson Trailer: Neena Gupta Steals The Show as Arjun Kapoor Brings Home on Wheels From Pak to India

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s post here:

Apart from Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff too shared a throwback selfie with the birthday boy and wrote, “Happy bday @varundvn have an amazing year ahead, lots of love stay healthy.” Nora Fatehi, who worked with Varun in Street Dancer 3D also took to Instagram stories and shared a cute selfie video with Varun.

Varun’s fans are also flooding the internet with wishes for the Coolie No. 1 actor and trending “happy birthday Varun”.