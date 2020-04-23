Bollywood actor and heartthrob Varun Dhawan is turning a year older. The star celebrates his 33rd birthday on Friday-April 24. Dhawan is best known for his comic timing and romantic lines, is one of the finest and the most good-looking actors in Bollywood who has given several back-t0-back hits like Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2, among several others. Also Read - Varun Dhawan's Relative Has Coronavirus, Actor Says, 'Until it Happens to Someone You Know, You Don't Take it Seriously'

He can dance, act, romance, fight, and impress fans in a complete package when he appears on the big screen and is very popular among female fans.

As the actor celebrates his 33rd birthday today, let us have a look at 10 of his best dialogues which make him one of the cutest actors of recent times:

“Main dikhta hoon sweet, innocent, swami type ka na … lekin actually hoon bahut bade harami type ka”-Main Tera Hero

“Life mein main sirf teen cheezon ka fan hoon … TV pe Amitji ka crorepati, tennis mein Mahesh Bhupati aur bhagwanon mein mere pyare Ganpati”-Main Tera Hero

“Acha khasa Ranbir Kapoor mil raha tha … lekin inki kismat mein toh Shakti Kapoor hi likha tha”-Main Tera Hero

“Log kehte hai apne dushman ko maaf kar dena chahiye … main bhi yahi maanta hoon … lekin unhe tadpa tadpake maarne ke baad”-Badlapur

“Hamara income high ho na ho … outcome toh hamara bhi world class hai”-Main Tera Hero

“Kamata hoon Dirham mein lekin kharachta hoon rupai mein … khata hoon inki lekin sunta hoon sirf Modi ji ki”-Dhishoom

“Jaise Superman pehenta cape hai … jaise King Kong ko kehte ape hai … vaise yeh great escape hai”-Main Tera Hero

“Sahi direction mein utha har kadam … apne aap mein ek manzil hai … after all life is all about the next step”-ABCD 2

“Zindagi mein kuch banu ya na banu..apse behatar Dad ajrur banuga…Dad”-Student of The Year

“Akad ki bhi aukaad hoti hai”- Student of The Year