Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have started in Maharashtra and other parts of India on Friday morning with less pomp and more vigour amid COVID-19 restrictions. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and elder son Taimur Ali Khan as they celebrated the homecoming of Ganpati Bappa. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared photos of Taimur's cute little colourful clay Ganpati. Saif and Tim looked adorable with folded hands in front of Lord Ganesha.

Have a look at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations:

It has been reported that no processions of Ganpati will be allowed and more than five persons cannot gather at a place, said an order by the Mumbai Commissioner’s office. Devotees in the city will have to take the darshan of Lord Ganesha online and they cannot visit mandaps across the city.