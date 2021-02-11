Hug Day 2021 is one of the days of Valentine’s week that is celebrated to express warmth and love. Celebrated on February 12, the much-in-love couples express and embrace the gratefulness they have for each other. After a long day, a hug from your partner, friend, family or a loved one instantly fixes your day. As per science, a hug from a loved one stimulates happy hormones that promote bonding and uplift your mood. the hormone also alleviates stress, regulate blood pressure and make you feel more relaxed. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2021: 5 Best Style Ideas That Can Help You Impress Your Date

Along with the hug, another thing that relaxes you is some sooting music. And when the two gets mixed together, you automatically get stress free and be in a good and happy mood. So here we bring you some of the music that you can play on this special day for your partner as you hug them. Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Varun Badola-Rajeshwari Sachdev With a Love Story For The Ages

Lag Jaa Gale:

Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Punit J Pathak-Nidhi Moony Singh Say 'Pyaar Dosti Hai' | Exclusive - Love Story

Lag Jaa Gale crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and lyrics by Raja Mehndi Ali Khan is a soothing song and perfect for Hug Day.

Tum Se Hi:

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer song ‘Tum Se Hi’ by Mohit Chauhan is one of the romantic songs by Bollywood. A perfect song for some romance.

Tera Hone Laga Hoon:

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani popular song ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’ by Atif Aslam and Alisha Chinai definitely gives love vibes.

Phir Le Aaya Dil (Unplugged)

There might be anybody who hasn’t heard and loved Arijit Singh’s popular Phir Le Aaya Dil (Unplugged). A perfect one for special Hug Day.

Mere Haath Mein:

Fanaa’s most romantic song ‘Mere Haath Mein’ sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan is all about the reunion and eternal love.

Main Yahaan Hoon:

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer film Veer-Zaara’s song ‘Main Yahaan Hoon’ crooned by Madan Mohan and Udit Narayan. The song is perfect for workoholic partner who finally took out time on this special day.

Mere Toh Sare Savere:

A love song by Neha Kakkar featuring her former boyfriend Himansh Kohli. It is a new-age romantic song.

Mile Ho Tum (Reprise)

The most loved and viewed song ‘Mile Ho Tum (Reprise)’ will definitely touch love chords.

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai:

The popular Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhi starrer ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai’ from the film Kabhi Kabhi is an iconic song and is perfect for Hug Day date.

Ban Ja Rani:

Guru Randhawa’s song ‘Ban Ja Rani’featuring Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul will light up your mood for a romantic evening.

Bahon Ke Darmiyan:

Bahon Ke Darmiyan starring Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala is undoubtedly will leave your partner mesmerised.

Do tell us the songs you relate with the Hug Day 2021!

Happy Hug Day!