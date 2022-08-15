Independence Day Films to Watch: On August 15, 2022, India commemorates its 75th anniversary of Independence. Many filmmakers across decades have grown from sentimental patriotism depicted in films like Purab Aur Paschim and Kranti to celebrate the power of Indian citizens and to showcase the beauty and bravery of our country, as well as India’s struggle for freedom and patriotism. To commemorate this occasion, watch some of the biggest Bollywood films that will make you feel proud to be an Indian.Also Read - PM Modi's 9th Speech From Red Fort Lasted For 82 Minutes | Highlights

Bollywood Films to Watch on Independence Day 2022:

Shershaah: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah was one of the most loved films of 2021. Based on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. The film was premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Major: Major is a 2022 Indian biographical action film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by G. Starring Adivi Sesh, the film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, it stars Sesh as Unnikrishnan and co-stars Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Murali Sharma and Anish Kuruvilla.

RRR: SS Rajamouli’s superhit blockbuster film RRR featuring Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR is also one of the patriotic films to watch this Independence Day. Ajay had a small yet impactful role of a freedom fighter inspired who dares to stand against British rule with nothing but one gun in his hand and a limited number of bullets. There is a lot of desh bhakti in this massive film that you can’t miss watching!

Swades: Swades: We, the People was released in 2004 and is now a bonafide cult classic. Produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film imagines the transformation that reverse brain drain can bring about in India. Shah Rukh Khan plays NRI Mohan Bhargav, who visits a small village briefly for a personal reason but then is so moved by the struggles of the people he comes across that he sets up a micro-hydroelectric project to generate electricity and never goes back. Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal, Daya Shankar Pandey, Rajesh Vivek, and the late Lekh Tandon also starred in the film. Watch this film on Netflix.

Rang de Basanti: In 1965’s Shadeed, Manoj Kumar played Bhagat Singh and brought citizens of an independent India to tears. In 2006, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang de Basanti did the same when it revisited the story of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, and Chandrashekhar Azad and reminded Indians to never take their freedom for granted. The film also traces the journey of a few friends who are confronted by corruption and state violence and take inspiration from India’s freedom fighters to change their country. The film starred Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, and Kunal Kapoor and can be watched on Youtube.

Chak De India: Shah Rukh Khan’s sports drama film Chak De India is one of the most loved films in Indian cinema. Directed by Shimit Amin, the film was based on the journey of the Indian national women’s hockey team, where Shah Rukha portrayed the role of the coach of the team. Released on August 10, 2007, the film received the National Award for the Best Popular Film for Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Border: Written and directed by J.P Dutta, the film was inspired by true events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in 1971. The India-Pakistan war film starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead roles. J.P Dutta won the National Award for Best Direction in 1998.

L.O.C Kargil: Released in the year 2003, the film starred Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. The historical film was based on the Kargil war fought between India and Pakistan in 1999. With a run time of 225 minutes, the film is one of the longest Indian films ever made.

Lakshya: Based on the 1999 Kargil War, the film was directed by Farhan Akhtar and starred Hrithik Roshan, Priety Zinta, Boman Irani and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. In ‘Lakshya’, actor Hrithik Roshan portrayed the role of an Indian Army soldier for the very first time. The film was released on June 18, 2004, and gathered positive responses from the audience.