India is all set to enter its 74th year of independence on August 15 and Indians all across the world are all gearing up to celebrate the big day at their respective homes amid the coronavirus scare. Bollywood has given us many patriotic songs that make us proud as an Indian and will make you love our own country. Well, these tracks are laced with beautiful lyrics and are capable of leaving you teary-eyed even now. From an evergreen song like Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon to Ae Watan from Raazi, these tracks induce patriotism and definitely deserve a place in your playlist on this occasion.

Here is a list of patriotic songs on that you must add to your playlist on Independence Day:

  Gallantry Awards 2020 Declared: Shaurya Chakra For Lt Col. Krishan Singh Rawat, Sena Medal to 60 Army Personnel | Full List of Winners

Shubh Din (Parmanu)

The song is from John Abraham and Diana Penty-starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. The film received a positive response from cinema lovers and the song was also loved by the audience.

Jaaga Hindustan (Gold)

Jaaga Hindustan is from Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Gold.

Maa Tujhe Salaam (Vande Mataram)

Vande Mataram is composed by AR Rahman. It captures the patriotic mood well. The soulful song combined with heartful lyrics received high praise from critics. Listen to the song here.

Ye Jo Des Hai Tera (Swades)

This song by AR Rahman also received massive popularity at the time. Compared to other songs, this song has a much more somber tone and does not play at a high tempo. This is yet another song that is played on all Republic Day gathering and the lyrics perfectly capture the life of NRI Indians.

Chak De India (Chak De!)

Every time India wins a match, we hear this cheerful song. It was crooned by Sukhwinder Singh and composed by Salim -Suleiman. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was a delightful treat to watch.

Ae Watan (Raazi)

It is one of the popular songs of the year which has been crooned by Arijit Singh and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. It was picturized on actress Alia Bhatt, who beautifully vented out her emotions. The movie made its entry to the coveted Rs 100 cr club.

Naina Ashq Na Ho (Soldier)

The song Naina Ashq Na Ho from Akshay Kumar starrer Holiday will get tears in your eyes because of the lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.

Teri Mitti (Kesar)

The song Teri Mitti is from the film Kesari. The song, composed by Arko, sung by B Praak and written by Manoj Muntashir, was one of the best songs of 2019. This one will also make you emotional.

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe (Lakshya)

The song Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe was the highlight of the movie Lakshya.

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti is considered as one of the cult movies of Bollywood. The title track of the film beautifully expresses the emotions of every Indian. It has been crooned by Daler Mehandi and KS Chitra.