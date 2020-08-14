India is all set to enter its 74th year of independence on August 15 and Indians all across the world are all gearing up to celebrate the big day at their respective homes amid the coronavirus scare. Bollywood has given us many patriotic songs that make us proud as an Indian and will make you love our own country. Well, these tracks are laced with beautiful lyrics and are capable of leaving you teary-eyed even now. From an evergreen song like Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon to Ae Watan from Raazi, these tracks induce patriotism and definitely deserve a place in your playlist on this occasion. Also Read - Rashtrapati Bhavan At Home Event: No Buffet System, No Spouses Allowed | Check Trimmed Guest List Here

Here is a list of patriotic songs on that you must add to your playlist on Independence Day:

Gallantry Awards 2020 Declared: Shaurya Chakra For Lt Col. Krishan Singh Rawat, Sena Medal to 60 Army Personnel | Full List of Winners

Shubh Din (Parmanu)

The song is from John Abraham and Diana Penty-starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. The film received a positive response from cinema lovers and the song was also loved by the audience.