Happy Lohri 2023 Songs: Dance to 9 Foot-Tapping Bollywood-Punjabi Songs And Traditional Boliyan

Happy Lohri 2023: 9 Lohri-themed Bollywood and Punjabi songs, traditional boliyan to dance with your friends and family. Check the complete list of songs here

Lohri 2023 songs in Hindi and Punjabi: Lohri is being celebrated in North India today, January 13, 2023, with traditional fervor and joy. Lohri is Punjabis’ cultural celebration that marks the culmination of winter by worshipping fire. Celebrated on Winter Solstice day, Lohri is celebrated by lighting fire and creating a bonfire to mark the onset of longer days. It is celebrated the night before Makar Sankranti, i.e. on January 14. People lit bonfires while tossing popcorn, peanuts and rewari on the day of Lohri. The festival is also marked by prayers and dance. Punjabis perform giddha, bhangra around the bonfire to celebrate the day.

Bollywood has added festivals to their films to add a punch of jazz to the plot. It has been primarily used as the platform for the lead actors to bond, express love and celebrate the festival together. From Lo aa gayi Lohri ve to Charha De Rang, here are Lohri-themed Bollywood and Punjabi songs. We have also curated traditional Punjabi boliyan that will make you groove. Celebrate the harvest festival in the most vibrant manner with these foot-tapping numbers!

TOP 9 LOHRI SONGS IN HINDI, PUNJABI TO DANCE

Lo aa gayi Lohri ve

No Bollywood song can portray Lohri better than this one featuring megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Preity Zinta, and Shah Rukh Khan. The song from 2004-starrer ‘Veer Zara’ is set in a ‘pind’ or village of Punjab giving it a more realistic feel.

Sundar Mundari Oye

Sundar Mundari Oye from a Punjabi movie Asa Nu Maan Watna Da is sung by Harbhajan Mann.



Charha De Rang

‘Charha De Rang’ from Dharmendra’s ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ is yet another Lohri number set in Punjab featuring the Deol brothers, who just steal the show with their performances. The song fits well into the plot where Bobby Deol finds ways to mingle with his love interest. While the lyrics of the song speak little about Lohri, the traditional dance of the star cast around the bonfire makes it relevant to the festival. A dab of the warmth of love in the cold winter month!

Balle Balle

Featuring Jimmy Sheirgill and Neeru Bajwa, the song is from the movie Mel Karade Rabba. It was sung by Feroz Khan and Sarabjit Kaur.

Lohri Boliyan by Harbhajan Maan

Lohri Traditional Boliyan Mashup

Chappa Chappa

The foot-tapping number with Vishal Bhardwaj lending music to Gulzar’s lyrics is a Lohri anthem. Set in the backdrop of Punjab militancy that ripped through the state in late 80s and early 90s, the song from Maachis portrays the softer side of militants, in the snow-capped Himalayas away from farms and fields of homeland, yearning for their beloveds but their circumstances thwarft.

Lohri Song by Manni D

The festive song celebrating the spirit of the festival was sung by Manni D. The number features people celebrating Lohri with Manni D dancing and singing

Laal Ghaagra

The most recent Lohri song in Bollywood is ‘Laal Ghaagra’ from Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar’s major hit ‘Good Newwz’. The song celebrates the first Lohri of a baby and portrays the festival as a reason to get together with the lead duo seen flying to Delhi from Mumbai for merry and gaiety.

Lohri is celebrated every year on January 13 across Punjab and other parts of northern India. Happy Lohri!