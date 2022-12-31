Happy New Year Songs: 10 Latest Bollywood Party Songs to Dance on New Year Eve

New Year 2023: New year’s eve is today and it is the best time to party and celebrate with your friends and family to say goodbye to 2022 and welcome 2023. We have curated a list of popular, viral, Bollywood dance numbers/songs for you to play and groove into 2023.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan – Pathaan

Pathaan’s second song is sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal-Sheykhar and features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Besharam Rang – Pathaan

Besharam Rang turned out to be the icing on the cake with its arrival in December 2022. The controversy around it also couldn’t hamper the song because of its popularity.

Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 | Govinda Naam Mera

The remake of one of the most loved songs Kya Baat hai sung by Hardy Sandhu is again hitting hard to the listeners with a new twist of modern dance numbers.

Shut Up – KiDi X Tulsi Kumar

Kidi’s Touch It Remix, features Tulsi Kumar has hit 15 million views on Youtube. It’s one of the party songs that can be played at a new year bash!

Thumkeshwari – Bhediya

Kriti Sanon’s ‘Thumkeshwari’ is unmissable and the party number list is incomplete without this song. The track teases us with some foot tapping beats and yes surely a trending party number.

Current Laga Re: Cirkus

Cirkus’ first song Current Laga Re featuring Ranveer Singh is a party anthem.

Naatu Naatu – RRR

Naatu Naatu (Telugu) showed the unstoppable Ram Charan and Jr NTR matching dance moves and making it to the shortlist at the Oscars in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu is one the dance numbers of 2022.

Nach Punjaaban

The Punjaaban Song from the multi-starrer family drama Jugjugg Jeeyo includes Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. It emerged to be one of the most widely played songs this year.

Pasoori

Pakistani song Pasoori was widely played at parties this year. The original song by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill is the best party song for new year.

Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja Remix

Pakistani girl Ayesha recently went viral after she grooved to Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja at her friend’s wedding. It’s a remixed song from the black and white 1964 film Nagin.