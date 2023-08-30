Home

Entertainment

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit And Other Celebs Celebrate Rakhi, See Pics

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit And Other Celebs Celebrate Rakhi, See Pics

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Bollywood Celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit And Others Celebrate Rakhi on August 30, See Pics

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023 Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit And Other Celebs Celebrate Rakhi, See Pics

As the country celebrates Raksha Bandhan, which is dedicated to the bond of love and care between siblings, Bollywood celebs shared pictures of their celebration and extended best wishes on this festival.

Actor Sara Ali Khan posted an adorable picture of the Rakhi celebration with the family on her Instagram handle. In the picture, she can be seen posing with Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Inaaya was seen sitting on Sara’s lap. Sara captioned the picture, “Happy Raksha Bandhan”

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

You may like to read

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated Rakhi with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. She visited Big B’s home in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kattartmcworker



Kangana Ranaut also shared a throwback picture of her sibling on Instagram Stories. She also captioned the image and wrote ”Three Musketeers.”

Huma Qureshi greeted her actor-brother Saqib Saleem on Raksha Bandhan and posted a picture with him on Instagram Stories. ”This is how he shows his love,” she captioned the photo.

Jackie Shroff also shared a photo collage of his children, Tiger and Krishna Shroff. The post included a mix of nostalgic childhood photos, cherished recollections, and even a contemporary snapshot that brilliantly depicted their sibling’s love. Among the snapshots, one image shows Krishna lifting her brother, Tiger. “Always protecting each other since childhood. Tiger and Krishna, my heart’s pride and joy,” he captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)



Rakul Preet Singh also shared a post on Instagram to wish her brother on Rakhi. She wrote, “Happppy rakhi my not so little one@aman01offl”

Sanjay Dutt also wished his two sisters Priya and Namrata on Rakhi with a sweet message on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “My dearest Priya and Anju, on this Raksha Bandhan, I want to remind you both of the deep love and respect I hold for you. Just as you’ve been my pillars of strength, I promise to always stand by you, protecting and cherishing our bond. May our connection remain as pure and unbreakable as a sister’s love. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Raksha Bandhan!@priyadutt @namrata62”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)



Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a photo of herself applying a tilak to her brother’s forehead on her Instagram account.

Shehnaaz Gill also celebrates Raksha Bandhan today but misses her real brother Shehbaz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES