Kolkata: It's BTS star V's birthday and hoards of fans and tourists were seen gathering at Kolkata's Flurry store as the big screen got ready to display the message that began with 'Happy V Day'. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Indian fans are super excited for the singer's 26th birthday. On December 30, BTS ARMY in Kolkata gathered in large numbers on the streets and clicked pics and video to celebrate V. Videos and pictures from Kolkata of the same are also going viral on social media. Fans trend #HappyVDay, #WePurpleYou on social media. The billboard on the top of the building in the city also reads We Purple You.

Have a look:

It’s Kolkata india, no one celeb other than Indian celebrities get this level of love in my country. Taehyung my love is only exception.#happyvday #HappyBirthdayTaehyungpic.twitter.com/g1F1p2mQTS — Nikitta , happy v day (@BestVocalistTae) December 30, 2021

Even I was also therethe feeling is amazing Our Taetae Day Is Coming

Place: Park Street, Kolkata#Taehyungbirthday #TAEHYUNG #BTS pic.twitter.com/pIeZGRSOie — SimiSsi (@SimiSsi2) December 28, 2021

Apart from this, the Indian Bangtan fan club is creating awareness regarding women empowerment as a part of Kim Taehyung‘s birthday campaign. The fan group has joined hands with Myna Mahila Foundation (which works for marginalised women) and will campaign to break the stigma around menstruation. Funds are also being raised to make sanitary pads that are accessible and affordable to all.