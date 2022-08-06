Har Ghar Tiranga: Har Ghar Tiranga anthem featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Prabhas was released by the Ministry of Education’s twitter handle recently. As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on August 15, celebs also engaged in the patriotic fervour ahead of the glorious occasion. The video of the song depicts India’s ‘unity in diversity’ and the spirit of Indianness. The video was captioned as, “The HAR GHAR TIRANGA Anthem is here to give you goose-bumps & immerse you in the tricolour of patriotism! Tune in to it and evoke the profound emotions of the love for your motherland.” However, a certain section of netizens complained that the video didn’t conform to the song’s theme and could have been better with more inclusivity.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Why Was August 15 Chosen As Independence Day

Check out the Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem shared by Ministry of Education:

#HarGharTiranga : The HAR GHAR TIRANGA Anthem is here to give you goose-bumps & immerse you in the tricolour of patriotism! Tune in to it and evoke the profound emotions of love for your motherland.#TirangaAnthem #AmritMahotsav #MainBharatHoon pic.twitter.com/JNoqRlUf8H — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) August 4, 2022



Check out the twitter reactions opposed to the song:

Har ghar triranga vedio is made on basis dividing community into 2 catergare hindu and muslim why they vedio don’t feature any muslims it only feature upper most community by seeing this vedio we directly understand what CERTRAL GOVERMENT INTENTION R SO THAT WILL NOT happen — S M S (@SARAFARAZAHMED) August 6, 2022

Also Read - Delhi Police Declares Red Fort Area 'No Kite Flying Zone' Till Independence Day

Only show mandir,not show masjid or church.politics song — Nur hossain sardar (@Nurhossian85) August 4, 2022

Also Read - Where Was Mahatma Gandhi on 15th August 1947?

TIRANGA is Indeed in every Indian’s heart ❤️ & Soul, there is no need to show off like this and very shameful that no pic or video of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru & other freedom fighter.

It’s nothing but marketing stunt for MODI..

There should be employment in every home. — Raja Ovais (@RajaOvaiskhan) August 6, 2022

Har Ghar Tiranga anthem went viral in no time and like any other song it also got all kinds of reactions. While some netizens blamed the government, others pointed out that in order to represent ‘unity in diversity’ celebs from all faiths and communities must feature in the music video. Apart from representation of minorities and inclusivity, some users opined that Mahatma Gandhi and India’s first PM Jawharlal Nehru’s picture or video isn’t shown in the song.

While it’s important to advocate inclusivity and express dissent in a liberal democracy. It is equally important to stay united as citizens to work towards nation building as well. What do you think?

For more updates on Har Ghar Tiranga anthem, check out this space at India.com.