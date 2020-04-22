Cricketer Harbhajan Singh is all set to make her south debut with Tamil film Friendship helmed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. In the film, he plays the role of an engineering student, who hails from Punjab. The cricketer, who is in his late 30s, was asked in an interview with Times of India, if he was apprehensive to play the role of a student on screen, he confidently said, “I think I am fit enough to pass off as a college student, uncleji nahi lagunga.” Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Reacts to Shoaib Akhtar’s Suggestion of Indo-Pak Charity Series, Says ‘There Are Other Ways to Raise Funds’

Speaking about playing a lead role in a Tamil film, he joked that let the Khans do Bollywood films and he is happy doing Tamil and Punjabi movies. He added, “I get immense love from the people of Tamil Nadu as I have played for the Chennai team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). So, the language is not absolutely unknown to me, but yes, I do need a translator on set, who helps me with my scenes. I have also shot a cameo for another Tamil film, which is yet to release.” Also Read - Saw Sachin Tendulkar Dance First Time: Harbhajan Singh Remembers Night of 2011 World Cup Win



When asked about pursuing acting as his career, he said, “I could think of pursuing acting, but it all depends on how I fare in this film. I have also been offered a Punjabi film. For 19 years of my life as a cricketer, I have travelled constantly. Today, I only play in the IPL, which happens once in a year. I have 10 months in the year for myself, so why not do something new?”

The film Friendship will be Harbhajan’s full-fledged film as an actor in south industry. He is also aware that many cricketers have tried their luck in acting but haven’t been successful. Talking about the same, he said, “My wife, Geeta (Basra), told me not to get into films as it’s nothing like the sport that I play. She is right in the sense that acting is not everyone’s cup of tea, but if nothing else, tajurba toh mil hi jayega.”

View this post on Instagram Mr & Mrs singh ❤️❤️ @geetabasra A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on Mar 5, 2020 at 7:58am PST

h

The film was shot for two days before the lockdown was announced. The cricketer was last seen in special appearance in Punjabi film ‘Bhaji in Trouble’ (2013)