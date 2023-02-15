Home

Entertainment

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic’s Dance Video From Their Wedding Goes Viral, Couple Makes Smashing Entry – Watch

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic’s Dance Video From Their Wedding Goes Viral, Couple Makes Smashing Entry – Watch

Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic renewed their vows at a white wedding in Udaipur on Tuesday. A video from inside the ceremony is now going viral on social media.

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's Dance Video From Their Wedding Goes Viral, Couple Makes Smashing Entry - Watch

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic’s Wedding Video: Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic renewed their vows at a white wedding in Udaipur on Tuesday. Several photos from the wedding are doing the rounds on social media and now, a video has gone viral that features the couple having fun at the ceremony. Hardik and Natasa are seen walking down the aisle in a dreamy video and fans can’t get enough of their cute chemistry.

It was an intimate wedding with only close friends and family members invited. On Tuesday evening, the couple shared a few gorgeous pictures from the ceremony and one of them even featured Hardik and Natasa kissing their baby boy, Agastya Pandya.

You may like to read

On Wednesday, a paps’ account shared an inside video from the ceremony that looked even dreamier than the photos. Dressed in her glamorous white gown with a giant veil, Natasa held a bouquet of white flowers as Hardik held her hand and the two walked down the aisle together. They also danced on their way before redoing the vows.

CHECK HARDIK PANDYA-NATASA STANKOVIC’S WEDDING VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

For her special day, Natasa wore a white wedding gown designed by Shantanu & Nikhil. It featured a statement sheer and lacy skirt beneath the gown with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with a pearl necklace and hair tied in a bun. Hardik joined her in a black tuxedo. The two looked picture-perfect.

CHECK OUT HARDIK PANDYA-NATASA STANKOVIC’S WEDDING PHOTOS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a yacht in Dubai after which the couple tied the knot during the COVID lockdown at home in front of his parents. They welcomed their first child, Agastya in July 2020.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.