Mumbai: Bollywood actor Harish Patel who is known for his role of Ibu Hatela from Gunda, is a part of Marvel's Eternals. His popular and hilarious dialogue 'Mera Naam Hai Ibu Hatela, Maa Meri Chudail Ki Beti, Baap Mera Shaitaan Ka Chela, Khaayega Kela?' is still used in memes. Recently, while speaking to a portal, Harish recalled that how he bagged the film Eternals and also shared his first meeting with Salma Hayek. Eternals features Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

Harish Patel recalls his auditioning days for Eternals

Actor Harish Patel told entertainment portal Pinkvilla, "When Marvels had given me this role in 'Eternals', the name of my character was not Karun, it was something else which I don't remember now. So three months after I gave the audition and they were to start shooting on September 28 or August 29, my manager sent me a message stating that I'll have to go to London for the final audition, and the mail that I had received inquired if I could fly the next day. I said it doesn't happen like that, as I'll have to apply for the entertainer visa only after which I can enter the country and give the audition."

Harish Patel’s first meeting with Salma Hayek

Soon after he received a visa and auditioned in London, Harish bagged the role. He shared, "When I had just reached the lobby and was going towards my car, an Assistant Director came up to me and asked me if I could join them for a table read. I told her I was hungry, so she said all the arrangements are made upstairs. So I went there, took my plate and just when I was serving myself, someone patted me on my back and said hello. I found that voice very sweet, so when I turned back to see who it was – it was Salma Hayek. She told me, 'Congratulations, you're doing Karun's role'."

Harish Patel calls this generation of filmmakers ‘badtameez’

Harish Patel also blasted the new generation of Bollywood filmmakers. He said that the current generation of filmmakers is “badtameez”. He added that while not all are the same, he cannot work with people who don’t have time to talk to him. Harish said that compared to the people he has worked with in the past, young actors these days are ‘ill-mannered’ and ‘nobodies’.” When you’ve worked with such people, hung out with such people, learned from them, then how can you take ‘aaj kal ke chatte-batte, badtameez log (these useless, ill-mannered people of today)’ seriously. Not everyone is like this, but imagine, if the director and producer don’t have time to talk to me, then how can I work with them. I don’t care for these people. And I believe in destiny; what’s meant to happen will happen”, Harish Patel said.