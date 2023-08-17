Home

Entertainment

Hariyali Teej 2023: From Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif, Celeb-Inspired Mehendi Designs

Hariyali Teej 2023: From Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif, Celeb-Inspired Mehendi Designs

With Haryali Teej approaching soon, let us look at some gorgeous mehendi designs by our Bollywood divas including Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif to draw inspiration from.

Mehendi designs for Hariyali Teej. (Image Credits: Instagram)

With Hariyali Teej just around the corner, it is time to pick out the perfect mehendi design to mark the festivities. The festival holds special significance for Indian women as they dress up, keep a fast, and offer prayers for a happy married life. Unmarried girls also keep fast in the hope of finding a suitable match. Mehendi application is an important part of the Teej festivities. As we tend to look up to celebrities for fashion advice, let us continue the trend and take inspiration from Bollywood divas such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif for the mehendi design. Do not forget to take notes.

Trending Now

Katrina Kaif

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s intricate mehendi paired with a beautiful Punjabi chura. One can also see Vicky Kaushal’s name written vertically in small circles, along with floral patterns and breathtaking detailing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt chose this minimalistic yet mesmerising mehendi for her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. The design includes mandalas radiating from a central point, complete with symmetrical patterns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is a perfect blend of beauty and grace. The actress went for a heavy mehendi design with mandala designs, floral motifs, and intricate patterns for her big day.

Deepika Padukone

Stunning Deepika Padukone knows how to make heads turn with her every look. The diva can be seen groovy during her wedding festivities, flaunting her heavy henna with floral motifs and intricate traditional patterns and symbols.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna made for a happy bride-to-be in this picture from her wedding festivities. Her hands and legs are covered with intricate mehendi patterns. The elaborate design includes elephants, umbrellas, and temples, among other things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna Bangera (@karishmaktanna)

History of Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej is dedicated to one of the most beloved mythological couples, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Going by the legends, Goddess Parvati spent 107 births in rigorous penance to win over Lord Shiva’s affection, and on this day these two were finally united after decades of separation. Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 19, this year.

So, whose mehendi design are you drawing inspiration from for your Hariyali Teej?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES