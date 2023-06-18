Home

Harman Baweja in The Weekend Show: On Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Beef Comment’, Nepotism & More

In the new episode of 'The Weekend Show with Vineeta Kumar', actor Harman Baweja speaks about working on himself during his big break from the industry, his views on being a 'nepo-kid' and on Priyanka Chopra's 'beef comment'.

Actor Harman Baweja was missing from mainstream cinema for a very long time but his comeback with Netflix’s series ‘Scoop’ has created a stir on the internet. The actor is rejoicing in the newfound success that the show has given him. In ‘The Weekend Show with Vineeta Kumar’, he speaks about being away from the screen and what exactly he did during that phase. He also shares his views on ‘nepotism’, and comments on Priyanka Chopra’s ‘beef’ remark that exposed the industry in a very startled manner.

Scroll up and watch the full video as we bring the latest scoop (pun intended), insightful conversations, and more to suit your Bollywood taste every weekend on india.com!

