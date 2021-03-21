Harman Baweja- Sasha Ramchandani Sangeet Ceremony: Former Bollywood actor Harman Baweja is getting married to Sasha Ramchandani, who is a nutrition health coach. Pictures and videos from their recent sangeet ceremony have arrived online and we can’t stop watching the dance clips again and again. Harman Baweja’s best friend Raj Kundra set the stage on fire with her killer performance. He performed bhangra with Harman’s brother and our jaw-dropped looking at Kundra dancing on Diljit’s GOAT song. Raj posted a series of Instagram stories from tha sangeet night to express his excitement about Harman’s wedding. He also shared his dance video on Instagram and wrote: “When your bestie is getting married the sangeet has to be G.O.A.T #harmansasha what say @diljitdosanjh praaji? Thanks @baweja.aaryan for the amazing choreography we rocked it! #sangeet”. Also Read - Inside Pictures From Harman Baweja, Sasha Ramchandani Pre-Wedding Festivities, Couple To Tie The Knot Soon

Actor Aamir Ali was also a part of the celebrations and he too grooved on popular Punjabi songs. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh - Shehnaaz Gill Play Expecting Parents in Honsla Rakh, New Look With Baby Bump Goes Viral

Watch Raj Kundra’s performance on Harman Baweja- Sasha Ramchandani’s sangeet ceremony:



Actor Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra had earlier expressed his happiness: “And off we go… Harman ki Shaadi #finally”. For the sangeet night, Raj Kundra wore a Manish Malhotra colorful outfit.

Who Is Sasha Ramchandani?

Harman Baweja’s soon-to-be wife Sasha Ramchandani is an integrative nutrition health coach. She runs an Instagram page called Better Balanced Self, which is a health and wellness page. They got engaged last year in December in Chandigarh. Baweja’s sister Rowena Baweja first announced the news on Instagram.

Harman Baweja made his acting debut with Love Story 2050 in 2008. The film failed at the box office. Harman then went on to work in films like Victory, Dhishkiyaaon and What’s Your Raashee.