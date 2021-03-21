Harman Baweja- Sasha Ramchandani’s wedding: Former Bollywood actor Harman Baweja is tying the knot with Sasha Ramchandani today in a day Sikh wedding. Harman’s wedding possession has begun where his close ones, including family members and best friends from the industry, Raj Kundra, Ashish Chaudhary and Aamir Ali are seen dancing and doing bhangra steps Punjabi songs and dhol beats. Groom Harman Baweja is seen in a pastel sherwani and turban, coming out of the hotel to reach the wedding venue. Even Raj Kundra was seen wearing a Sikh turban at best friend Harman’s wedding. Raj took to his Instagram to share videos from the wedding. Also Read - Harman Baweja- Sasha Ramchandani Sangeet: Raj Kundra Performs Bhangra on Diljit Dosanjh's GOAT - Video

Watch videos from Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani’s wedding:

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra flaunted some of his killer bhangra moves at Harman Baweja’s sangeet. He set the stage on fire with Diljit’s GOAT performance. Raj posted a series of Instagram stories from tha sangeet night to express his excitement about Harman’s wedding. He also shared his dance video on Instagram and wrote: “When your bestie is getting married the sangeet has to be G.O.A.T #harmansasha what say @diljitdosanjh praaji? Thanks @baweja.aaryan for the amazing choreography we rocked it! #sangeet”. After watching this amazing dance, Shilpa was elated and wrote: “Wooohoooooooooo cookkiieeeeeeee Killleeddddd it ❤️❤️🧿🧿🤗🤗🤗🎉🎉🎉Suppppeerrrrr se bahut bahut uparrrrr @rajkundra9 🎉🎉🎉” .

Who Is Sasha Ramchandani?

Harman Baweja’s soon-to-be wife Sasha Ramchandani is an integrative nutrition health coach. She runs an Instagram page called Better Balanced Self, which is a health and wellness page. They got engaged last year in December in Chandigarh. Baweja’s sister Rowena Baweja first announced the news on Instagram.

Harman Baweja made his acting debut with Love Story 2050 in 2008. The film failed at the box office. Harman then went on to work in films like Victory, Dhishkiyaaon and What’s Your Raashee.