Harnaaz Sandhu In Legal Trouble: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu recently got into a legal dispute with Upasana Singh, the producer of her upcoming Punjabi movie 'Bai Ji Kuttange'. Upasana Singh is best known as Kapil Sharma's 'bua' on Comedy Nights With Kapil. In her complaint, Upasana, who is a famous television and Pollywood(Punjabi Film Industry) face has claimed that Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is in breach of her contract.

Upasana has also claimed damages from 22-year-old Harnaaz Kaur and the case has been filed in a Chandigarh court through advocates Karan Sachdeva and Irvan Neet Kaur. Reportedly, after winning the Miss India pageant, Sandhu was signed as the lead artist of ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’ and she entered into an agreement with Santosh Entertainment Studio LLP, owned by Upasana Singh.

While talking to a news portal, Upasna shared that she had developed a close bond with Harnaaz and that she invested all her earnings in the film. She also added that she guided Harnaaz for her debut Punjabi movie with all her heart, and she is deeply hurt by her behavior.

“Kaur wanted her first film as a producer in Punjabi because Punjabi is her mother tongue. But Harnaaz now thinks that we Punjabis are small people. She thinks she is meant for Bollywood and Hollywood projects,” Upasana was quoted as saying by Tribune India.

A report in TOI stated that: The terms of the agreement included Harnaaz’s availability during the promotional period of the movie. However, allegedly Harnaaz has not fulfilled her obligations and commitments. The reports also suggest that she has ignored all communications from the production house and concerned stakeholders. Her absence from the promotional events has caused damage to the movie, as the distributors have left the film. Earlier, the release date of the movie was also shifted from May 27, 2022, to August 19, 2022.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz or her team is yet to issue a statement on the matter.