Miss Universe 2021: India's Harnaaz Sandhu on Monday, December 13, won the coveted 70th Miss Universe 2021 title at a glittering virtual event held in Eilat, Israel, ending 21 years of drought for India at the international pageant. Harnaaz is the third Indian to win the title and the first since Lara Dutta won the crown in 2000. Lara took to Twitter to share the winning moment of Harnaaz and congratulated her for the proud moment. "Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We've waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse", Lara wrote.

Priyanka Chopra, the winner of Miss World 2000 pageant, too shared a tweet congratulating India and Harnaaz. She wrote, "And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 … bringing the crown home after 21 years!"

Harnaaz Sandhu shares her happiness after winning the Miss Universe 2021 crown! “Thank you so much to each one of you for supporting me from day 1”, she said in a video.

The model-actress was crowned Miss Universe India 2021 in October. Harnaaz started her beauty pageant journey with Times Fresh Face back in 2017. The 21-year-old diva is currently pursuing her Masters degree in Public Administration. She holds multiple pageant titles like Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, as well. She has also starred in many Punjabi films.