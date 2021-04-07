Hollywood: Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince actor Paul Ritter, who played the role of a wizard Eldred Worple, has passed away after battling a brain tumor on Monday evening. He was 54. Ritter’s representative shared a statement confirming the demise of the actor. “It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night. He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumor. Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly,” read the message. Also Read - Attention James Bond Fans! This Website Is Offering $1,000 to Binge-Watch All 24 Bond Films

As revealed by E!News, in addition to his role in Harry Potter, Paul Ritter’s credits likewise incorporate the 2008’s James Bond film Quantum of Solace. Since 2011, Ritter featured as Martin Goodman in the TV series Friday Night Dinner. Also Read - Doctors At Chandigarh's PGIMER Create History, Operate on World's Youngest Large Brain Tumour Patient

After learning of Ritter’s passing, the show’s creator Robert Popper paid his tributes. “Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with x,” he tweeted. Popper shared a clip from Friday Night Dinner, expressing, “Perhaps the fondest memory of Paul Ritter was shooting this scene with him. God he was splendid.” Also Read - Sean Connery Dies: Fans Pay Tribute To Their Favourite James Bond, Says 'RIP Legend'

Many of his friends and co-stars from the industry grieved and paid tribute. James Bond Twitter account also took to his social media to express the sadness. He wrote: “Paul Ritter, who appeared as Guy Haines in Quantum of Solace, has very sadly passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

3/3 and once again his unique talent, presence and genius shone through. I just adored watching him work. My thoughts go to his family & friends. Thank you Paul for raising the bar and for being such an inspiring actor to our community. We will miss you so much. #PaulRitter 🤍 pic.twitter.com/oVb8Ho6gPj — Daniel Mays 💙 (@DanielMays9) April 6, 2021

So, so sad to hear this. I was such a fan of Paul Ritter he was absolutely magic, RIP https://t.co/470euDcx9J — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 6, 2021

Paul Ritter, who appeared as Guy Haines in Quantum of Solace, has very sadly passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QOTbMRsrRE — James Bond (@007) April 6, 2021



It has been reported that Paul Ritter never talked about any health battles, and that is why the news has sent shockwaves through his professional sphere.

May his soul rest in peace!