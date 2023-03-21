Home

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone actor Paul Grant passed away at 56 as his daughter Sophie mourned her father's demise.

Paul Grant Dies at 56: Paul Grant passed away at 56, leaving behind his artistic legacy as fans and well-wishers mourned his unfortunate demise. A sad day for Star Wars and Harry Potter lovers who had seen the late actor in these larger-than-life movies. Paul was reportedly found unresponsive on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at a train station in London and was declared brain dead at the scene, as reported by Hindustan Times. He was taken off life support on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The late actor played an Ewok in the George Lucas franchise and played a goblin in the Harry Potter franchise. His daughter got emotional speaking about her father’s death.

PAUL GRANT’S FAMILY IS HEARTBROKEN OVER HIS DEMISE

In an interaction with Sky News, Sophie said “I’m heartbroken… No girl deserves their dad to be taken away… He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He’s gone too soon.” In another interview with The Sun, she told “I’m devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandad. He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as her kids who were like stepchildren to him. My dad I love you so much sleep tight.”

Paul was born on February 3, 1967 in Surrey England. He is survived by his three children Sophie Grant, Robbie Grant, and Nicole Grant who were born to his first wife, his girlfriend Maria Dwyer, his two daughters and one son, as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren. Dwyer said “Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him.”

Paul has also acted in films like The Dead (1987) and Labyrinth (1986). He was also a stunt performer in Willow (1988), Labyrinth and Legend (1985).

