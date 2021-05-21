If you have read all Harry Potter books, watched all its moves and are a big fan of this fantasy series, here’s good news for you. The WarnerMedia is set to launch a new TV quiz competition series where you can check your Harry Potter knowledge. This is being done to mark the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the first film (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone). Also Read - Helen McCrory, Best Known as Narcissa Malfoy From Harry Potter, Dies of Cancer At 52, Daniel Radcliff Pays Tribute

While the quiz is expected to air later this year, there is no final date announced so far. The title of the show has also not been decided yet. It will air on HBO Max and later on Cartoon Network and TBS. Also Read - Harry Potter And James Bond Actor Paul Ritter, Dies of Brain Tumor at 54

The quiz shows will be part of a five-night retrospective special featuring surprise guests and the casting has been opened for people who want to take part in it. You can also register at WizardingWorld.com. Also Read - Wait, What? An Owl Apparently Dropped A Smartphone On Man’s Terrace in Bengaluru, Twitter Asks 'Hogwarts Coming to Life in 2020?

Announcing the mega news, Warner Bros mentioned that this show will be dedicated to all Harry Potter fans and said, “To celebrate the dedicated fans old and new who have passionately kept the Wizarding World magic alive in so many forms for decades, these exciting specials will celebrate their Harry Potter fandom in a must-see multiplatform TV event.”

Meanwhile, all eight of the Harry Potter movies starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as Harry, Hermione and Ron will be streaming on HBO Max in the month of June.

The eight Harry Potter movies are the adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling. The series became is one of the world’s biggest movie franchises and has around 7.7 billion dollars at the global box office.