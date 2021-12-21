All about Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts: The teaser for Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts was released in November, followed by the official trailer on December 20th. The reunion special was created by HBO Max and Warner Bros to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone, the franchise’s first film. Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliff, and Rupert Grint are seen in the new trailer reminiscing about their time on the Harry Potter sets. Here’s everything you need to know about the anniversary premiere, including all of the teasers and trailers thus far.Also Read - Good News For All Potterhead's! Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Return To Hogwarts Trailer is Out Now

Where and When can you watch Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts?

The films follow the lives of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, all of whom are students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and are based on JK Rowling's iconic novels. The much-anticipated nostalgic 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' will launch exclusively on Prime Video in India on January 1, the streaming service said on Tuesday.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts release date and time in India

On Amazon Prime Video, all eight films in the enormously popular Harry Potter franchise are presently available. From January 1, 2022, at 2.30 p.m., Prime members in India can watch Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Watch the trailer of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch are among the cast members. David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates, among others, will be in attendance. According to ‘Diverse array,’ the clip includes the cast talking about the films, as well as celebrations in the Great Hall.

Take a look:

Fans of the Harry Potter films are looking forward to the franchise’s 20th-anniversary reunion, which will bring together the film’s megastars for a one-off event.