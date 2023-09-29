Home

Entertainment

Harry Potter’s Dumbledore Michael Gambon Dies At 82; Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling Pay Tribute

Harry Potter’s Dumbledore Michael Gambon Dies At 82; Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling Pay Tribute

Harry Potter actor Michael Gambon left for a heavenly abode at the age of 82. He reportedly passed away peacefully in the hospital after battling pneumonia.

Dumbledore dies at 82

In a sad piece of news for all the Harry Potter fans, actor Michael Gambon who brought the character of Dumbledore to life in several Harry Potter movies left for heavenly abode at the age of 82. According to the statement provided by the actor’s family to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Gambon passed away peacefully in the hospital after battling pneumonia. Several members of the Harry Potter team were seen remembering their co-star fondly.

Trending Now

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, JK Rowling And Others Pay Tribute

Daniel Radcliff told Variety that the world is a less fun place without Michael Gambon. He called Michael Gambon the most brilliant, effortless actor he ever had the privilege to work with. Radcliff added that despite his immense talent, he will remember Michael Gambon for how much fun he used to have while doing his job.

You may like to read

The author of Harry Potter books, JK Rowling also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and penned a heartfelt note for Michael Gambon. The writer revealed through her post that the first time she saw the late actor was during King Lear in 1982.

I've just heard the awful news about Michael Gambon. The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you'd told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I'd written, I'd have thought you were insane. Michael was a wonderful man in additional… — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 28, 2023



Additionally, Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies also used social media to express his grief. He wrote on his Instagram handle, “He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life.”

Bonnie Wright, who essayed the character of Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter series remembered Michael Gambon through an Instagram post that went like this, “I was forever in awe of Michael’s presence and performance. His deep mischievous voice between scenes would vibrate through the Great Hall. He was Dumbledore through and through a constant, warm, and guiding figure. Rest in peace Michael. Sending love to your family.”

Several others from the industry also paid tribute to the late actor.

For those who do not know, Michael Gambon took over the role of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore with the 2004 release Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban after Richard Harris who was playing the role previously died.

Just some time back, another member of the Harry Potter cast, Robbie Coltrane who played the character of Hagrid passed away at the age of 72.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES