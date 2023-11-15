Home

'Harsh Reality!': Nana Patekar Gets Trolled For Slapping A Fan Who Asked For a Selfie, Check Reactions

‘Harsh Reality!’: Nana Patekar Gets Trolled For Slapping A Fan Who Asked For a Selfie, Check Reactions

Nana Patekar gets trolled for slapping a fan who asked for a selfie. Check reactions of the netizens.

'Harsh Reality!': Nana Patekar Gets Trolled For Slapping A Fan Who Asked For a Selfie, Check Reactions

A video showing veteran actor Nana Patekar smacking a selfie-seeking fan has gone viral on social media. The video circulating on the internet is from Varanasi where the 72-year-old actor is shooting for his next feature film “Journey” with filmmaker Anil Sharma. In the 10-second clip, Patekar is seen dressed in a suit and wearing a hat, getting ready to shoot a scene when the fan comes close to him and tries to click a selfie. The Vaccine War actor, who was visibly angry, smacked the fan on the back of his head. A guard stationed close to Patekar then grabs the young man by his neck and takes him away.

Watch the viral video of Nana Patekar here:

Video of @nanagpatekar slapping a fan, wanting a selfie during shooting in Kashi goes viralpic.twitter.com/1SWLeSpZtw — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 15, 2023

On social media, Nana Patekar was trolled for slapping a fan. “Taking selfies with Nana could be injurious to health #NanaPatekar,” a user wrote on microblogging site X. Another said, “Nana Patekar slapped a fan who wanted to take selfie with him. I won’t blame Nana here. Tbh, I don’t understand the mentality & lack of self-respect of these fans….They see a “celeb” & rush towards them for a selfie. Why give these celebs so much importance??” One user called Patekar’s behaviour “shocking”. “He could have easily said NO. What was the need to slap that guy who just wanted a photo?” There were also few users who defended the actor.

“Since the national endorsement of the selfie by influential leaders, it has given everyone the liberty to invade personal space without prior permission or consideration of timing. People now simply jump in and disrupt without any courtesy,” a person wrote.

Shooting begins for Mr. Anil Sharma’s film “Journey” . . pic.twitter.com/qwNzcEsaFW — Nana Patekar (@nanagpatekar) November 8, 2023

