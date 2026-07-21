Harshad Chopda gets hate after showing middle finger to Shreya Kalra in Lock Upp 2: ‘Manchild, iski reality…’

A new promo from Lock Upp Season 2 has sparked controversy after Harshad Chopda was seen showing the middle finger to fellow contestant Shreya Kalra during a heated argument. The clip has gone viral on social media, with many viewers calling his behaviour inappropriate and demanding that he be removed from the show.

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Harshad Chopda

A new promo of Lock Upp Season 2 has sparked controversy after actor Harshad Chopda was seen showing the middle finger to fellow contestant Shreya Kalra during an argument. The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many viewers criticising Harshad’s behaviour and calling for his eviction from the reality show. The argument takes place within Shivangi Joshi’s team. In the promo, Shreya tells the group that she wants to eat alone. However, gang leader Shivangi asks her to sit with the rest of the contestants in the common dining area.

As the conversation continues, Harshad steps in and asks Shreya to follow Shivangi’s instructions. Shreya tells him not to interfere, which appears to upset him. Moments later, Harshad flashes the middle finger at Shreya before walking away.

The promo soon spread across Reddit and other social media platforms, triggering strong reactions from viewers. Many called Harshad’s behaviour disrespectful, while others labelled him a “manchild.”

Watch the promo video here:

Shreya :- ” Nahi dena khana mat do ” Harshad :- ” Ok Go and fck off ( Shown middle finger ) ” Bro how casually he Cooked This shameless girls , Loved his response this is what She deserves after all✅#Lockupp2 #HarshadChopda #ShreyaKalra pic.twitter.com/UPQcjmBAAG — Sarthak (@VibexSarthak) July 20, 2026

Netizens slam Harshad Chopda

One user wrote, “It’s truly shameful. Harshad Chopda was seen showing the middle finger to a girl. Such behaviour is disgusting, disrespectful and completely unacceptable.” Another commented, “At this point I’m confused who’s more problematic—Shivangi or Harshad?” A third wrote, “Harshad ki reality,” while another simply called him a “manchild.”

Several viewers also demanded that Harshad be removed from the show. One comment read, “Please kick him out.” Another said, “I can’t tolerate him anymore. Just throw him out.” Some users even pointed out his age, saying they expected more mature behaviour from the actor.

A few fans also expressed disappointment after watching the promo. “He was once my favourite actor, but after watching him in Lock Upp, I don’t even want to see him anymore,” one viewer wrote.

The latest promo comes amid growing tensions inside the house, where contestants are divided into two rival groups led by Shivangi Joshi and Akanksha Chamola. So far, Shivangi’s team has dominated the game by winning every task, but the latest argument hints that cracks may now be appearing within the group itself.