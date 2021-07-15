Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kim Sharma and tennis star Leander Paes are all over social media as they are seemingly dating each other. Their recent pictures from Goa have gone viral and they prove the two are extremely close to each other. A restaurant bar in Goa, Pousada By The Beach, shared Kim Sharma – Leander Paes’ cozy pictures. A section of people on social media are asking the new lovers ‘How they met’, ‘where they met’ and ‘where did the sparks fly’. But one thing is certain, the couple has reached out to their her friends that they should not talk about their personal life.Also Read - Kim Sharma and Leander Paes Dating? Their Cozy Pics While Holidaying in Goa go Viral

When news portal E-Times, got in touch with Kim Sharma's ex-boyfriend Harshvardhan Rane to talk about the same. He said: "I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that's the hottest couple in town."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pousada By The Beach (@pousadabythebeachgoa)



Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane dated each other and the actor talked about their breakup last year. He had said that he had a good time and prefers to be single. Harshvardhan had shared a cryptic message on social media and deleted all their pictures together. "K, Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing, and much more. God bless you, and God bless me too. Bye. H," Rane had written. Even a source close to the ex-couple confirmed by saying: "Yes, Kim and Harshvardhan are not together anymore".