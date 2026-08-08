Is Harshvardhan Rane dating Sanjeeda Shaikh? Matching vacation photos spark dating rumours

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh have sparked dating rumours again after sharing matching pictures from what appears to be the same vacation. Their latest vacation posts appear to have several things in common, and fans were quick to notice them.

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Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh (PC: Instagram)

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh are once again at the centre of dating rumours, and this time it is their vacation pictures that have caught everyone’s attention. The two actors shared separate glimpses from what appears to be a getaway, but fans were quick to notice similarities in the pictures. From the location to some rather familiar details in their posts, the clues were enough to get the internet talking. Neither Harshvardhan nor Sanjeeda has confirmed that they are dating, but their latest posts have certainly added fuel to the speculation.

Are Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh dating?

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh have once again sparked dating rumours after sharing pictures from what appears to be the same vacation. The actors posted separate pictures on Instagram, but fans were quick to spot similarities between their posts.

The getaway appears to have taken place reportedly in Panshet near Pune, with both actors sharing photographs from similar surroundings. Their posts featured details that looked familiar enough for both of their fans to wonder if the two had been holidaying together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane)

Among the details that caught attention were pictures of tea and an omelette. Fans also noticed similarities in the background and the overall setting of the posts. While neither actor directly mentioned being together, the similarities were enough to restart the conversation around their relationship.

Fans spot similarities in Harshvardhan Rane-Sanjeeda Shaikh’s vacation posts

The matching pictures did not go unnoticed. Fans and social media users began comparing the two posts and pointing out what appeared to be shared elements from the getaway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

This is not the first time the actors have found themselves under the dating spotlight. Back in 2023, their separate vacation posts from Gir Forest went viral and had similarly led fans to speculate that they were travelling together. At the time, pictures and videos appeared to show the two in the same jeep during a safari.

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh’s relationship status

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh have been linked ever since they worked together on the 2020 film Taish. Their off-screen chemistry has continued to attract attention from fans and media, particularly whenever they share posts that appear to have some connection.

However, the actors have maintained privacy around their personal lives and have not officially announced a relationship. Their latest vacation posts have once again left fans guessing, but for now, both the actors have not yet shared any statement on this.