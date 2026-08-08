EngilshHindi

Is Harshvardhan Rane dating Sanjeeda Shaikh? Matching vacation photos spark dating rumours

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh have sparked dating rumours again after sharing matching pictures from what appears to be the same vacation. Their latest vacation posts appear to have several things in common, and fans were quick to notice them.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: August 8, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
Is Harshvardhan Rane dating Sanjeeda Shaikh? Matching vacation photos spark dating rumours
Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh (PC: Instagram)

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh are once again at the centre of dating rumours, and this time it is their vacation pictures that have caught everyone’s attention. The two actors shared separate glimpses from what appears to be a getaway, but fans were quick to notice similarities in the pictures. From the location to some rather familiar details in their posts, the clues were enough to get the internet talking. Neither Harshvardhan nor Sanjeeda has confirmed that they are dating, but their latest posts have certainly added fuel to the speculation.   

Are Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh dating? 

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh have once again sparked dating rumours after sharing pictures from what appears to be the same vacation. The actors posted separate pictures on Instagram, but fans were quick to spot similarities between their posts. 

Read more: This 41 year old romantic hero is all set to turn action star with John Abraham, his fees will leave you shocked, he is..

The getaway appears to have taken place reportedly in Panshet near Pune, with both actors sharing photographs from similar surroundings. Their posts featured details that looked familiar enough for both of their fans to wonder if the two had been holidaying together.  

Among the details that caught attention were pictures of tea and an omelette. Fans also noticed similarities in the background and the overall setting of the posts. While neither actor directly mentioned being together, the similarities were enough to restart the conversation around their relationship. 

Fans spot similarities in Harshvardhan Rane-Sanjeeda Shaikh’s vacation posts 

The matching pictures did not go unnoticed. Fans and social media users began comparing the two posts and pointing out what appeared to be shared elements from the getaway. 

This is not the first time the actors have found themselves under the dating spotlight. Back in 2023, their separate vacation posts from Gir Forest went viral and had similarly led fans to speculate that they were travelling together. At the time, pictures and videos appeared to show the two in the same jeep during a safari. 

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh’s relationship status 

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh have been linked ever since they worked together on the 2020 film Taish. Their off-screen chemistry has continued to attract attention from fans and media, particularly whenever they share posts that appear to have some connection. 

However, the actors have maintained privacy around their personal lives and have not officially announced a relationship. Their latest vacation posts have once again left fans guessing, but for now, both the actors have not yet shared any statement on this. 

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.