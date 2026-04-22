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Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi dies at 30, her brother recalls final moments: Collapsed at home...

Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi dies at 30, her brother recalls final moments: ‘Collapsed at home…’

Divyanka Sirohi Death: The Haryanvi actress passed away suddenly at the age of 30. She reportedly suffered a heart attack late Tuesday night. Her brother, Himanshu, recounted the events of the night of her death, describing it as both shocking and painful.

Indian actress Divyanka Sirohi dies of cardiac arrest at 30 (PC: Instagram/divyankaasirohi)

Divyanka Sirohi, a well-known name in the Haryanvi music industry, passed away late Tuesday night, April 21, at the age of 30. According to reports, she felt dizzy at her home in Ghaziabad and collapsed, suffering serious injuries to her arm and head. Her family rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Divyanka’s last rites were performed in Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning.

Divyanka Sirohi died of a heart attack, but the details surrounding her death are shocking. Her brother, Himanshu, has recounted the entire story of the night of his sister Divyanka’s death.

What happened to Divyanka Sirohi before her death?

Divyanka Sirohi’s brother, Himanshu, spoke to Dainik Bhaskar and shared details of the incident. He said that around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the actress suddenly felt unwell and fell to the floor, injuring her head and bleeding. By the time her younger brother, Deepanshu, reached her, her body had already gone cold. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her last rites were performed in Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning.

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Several close associates from the Haryanvi film industry, including producer Jeetu and actor Vikas, visited her home to console the grieving family. She was a shining star of the Haryanvi industry and achieved several milestones in her career, featuring in over 50 hit songs. Divyanka worked with renowned artists such as Masoom Sharma, Amit Saini Rohtakiya, and KD. She also had around 1.3 million followers on social media. Her journey in the glamour world began with TikTok, where many of her videos gained her recognition. One of her videos on Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma’s song “Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Nee Tu” went viral.

What is the real reason behind Divyanka Sirohi’s death?

When initial reports of the actress’ death surfaced, it was claimed that she had suffered a silent heart attack. However, according to her brother’s statement, Divyanka sustained a head injury and was bleeding. At present, the exact cause of her death remains unclear.

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