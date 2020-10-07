Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has welcomed a baby boy. As per the India TV report, the dancing sensation is blessed with a baby boy. She has been a social media sensation and is known for her killer dance steps and gorgeous looks. Her Instagram is a treat to her fans. She engages a huge crowd during her stage shows. Also Read - Watch: 8-Foot Long Python Found in Car in Hisar Market, Rescued by Forest Department

Earlier this year, the rumours sparked that she got engaged with her longtime boyfriend Veer Sahu, whom she was dating for last four years. Veer is also a famous artist from Haryana and has featured in many Haryanvi and Punjabi songs. Sapna, on the other hand, attracted much fame with her participation in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 11. Also Read - Sapna Choudhary’s Husband Veer Sahu, Mother Neelam Choudhary Confirm Secret Wedding And Arrival of Baby

Sapna Choudhary is a well-known face in Haryana, she first rose to popularity with her song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ and later achieved nationwide fame after she participated in Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss. The actor went through a complete makeover after her Bigg Boss stint and keeps treating her fans to glamorous and stunning pictures that she regularly updates on Instagram. Sapna has also appeared in Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bollywood films. She has made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects. She has debuted in Bollywood with the song Hatt Ja Tau and gave back-to-back hits like Tring Tring, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, Love Bite, Akh Da Nishana and many more.