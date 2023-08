Haryanvi Singer Raju Punjabi Diest at 40 Due to Jaundice

Home

Raju Punjabi Death News: 40-Year-Old Haryanvi Singer Was Admitted to Hospital For 10 Days Due to Jaundice, He Couldn't Recover From The Disease. May His Soul Rest in Peace.

Haryanvi Singer Raju Punjabi Dies at 40 Due to Jaundice

Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi, who became famous for his songs in the local language, passed away on Tuesday, August 22 at a private hospital in Hisar. He was 40. As reported by several news portals, Raju was hospitalised approximately 10 days ago due to jaundice. After he felt a little better, he was discharged. However, Raju’s health deteriorated and he was again admitted. Singer KD Desi Rock announced the passing away of Raju by sharing his photo from the hospital bed. He wrote, “Raju wapas aaja (Raju come back).”

Raju also collaborated with Sapna Choudhary on a project. He was known for songs such as Aacha Lage Se, Desi Desi, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Last Peg and Bhang Mere Yaara Ne, among several others.

Raju Punjabi’s fans on social media are shocked to learn about his demise.

😭😭😭अति दुःखद घटना😭😭😭

हरियाणा के सुप्रसिद्ध गायक बड़े भाई Raju Punjabi इस दुनियाँ को आज अलविदा कह गए😭😭😭😭 Raju Punjabi #rajupunjabi pic.twitter.com/J7QJykJjRV — Ravi Khambra (@RaviKhambra1) August 22, 2023



May his soul rest in peace.

