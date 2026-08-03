Has Farhan Akhtar walked out of Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara because of RD Burman biopic? Here’s what we know

Fresh reports suggest that Lalkaara may undergo a significant casting change as Farhan Akhtar is reportedly replaced. The development has sparked discussions among fans eager for an official confirmation.

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Is Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara getting a new lead after Farhan Akhtar’s exit for RD Burman biopic (PC: Twitter)

Aamir Khan’s upcoming sports drama Lalkaara has reportedly witnessed an important casting change even before filming begins. According to recent reports, Farhan Akhtar is no longer part of the film’s acting lineup. While the news has surprised fans, it is believed that the actor’s packed schedule played a major role in the decision. Interestingly, despite stepping away as an actor, Farhan is still expected to remain associated with the project in another capacity. Here’s everything that has been reported so far about the development.

Why did Farhan Akhtar reportedly leave Lalkaara?

As per Bollywood Hungama, Farhan Akhtar has exited Lalkaara because of scheduling commitments related to his upcoming RD Burman biopic. The report states that the actor will need several months to prepare for the role in the musical biopic, which is being directed by Neeraj Pandey.

At the same time, Lalkaara also requires extensive cricket training along with a lengthy shooting schedule. Managing both films together reportedly became difficult, leading Farhan to step away from the sports drama on amicable terms.

However, the reported exit is only from the cast. Farhan continues to remain connected to Lalkaara as one of its producers through Excel Entertainment alongside Ritesh Sidhwani.

Sidhant Gupta reportedly joins the film

The report further claims that actor Sidhant Gupta has been brought on board as Farhan Akhtar’s replacement. He is expected to play one of Aamir Khan’s close friends in the story. Sidhant has earned appreciation for his performances in projects such as Inside Edge, Jubilee, Black Warrant and Freedom at Midnight.

According to the report, the casting change has already been finalised and is not expected to impact the film’s production schedule. While an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited, the reported casting update has generated curiosity among movie lovers.

Aamir Khan reunites with Ashutosh Gowariker

Lalkaara marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and director Ashutosh Gowariker after their iconic collaboration on Lagaan in 2001. The upcoming sports drama is inspired by the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series and is expected to blend cricket with themes of friendship, rivalry and national pride.

Aamir Khan will reportedly portray cricket legend Lala Amarnath, independent India’s first Test captain, who led the national side during the first India-Pakistan Test series after Partition.

When does Lalkaara begin filming?

According to reports, Lalkaara is scheduled to go on floors on October 1 in Mumbai. Since Sidhant Gupta has reportedly been finalised for the role, the production timeline is expected to remain unchanged despite the casting development. Fans are now waiting for an official announcement from the makers regarding the reported change and are equally excited to see Aamir Khan return to the sports genre after delivering memorable performances in similar stories.

Aamir Khan’s upcoming venture Batwara 1947

Aamir Khan is backing one of his most ambitious projects with Batwara 1947, a historical period drama produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Previously titled Lahore 1947, the film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and is adapted from Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India, the story explores themes of loss, resilience and humanity during one of the country’s most defining moments.

The film stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and Abhimanyu Singh. It also marks Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen after an eight-year break. Batwara 1947 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.