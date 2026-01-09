Home

Has Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 re-release been cancelled? Here’s what we know

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was set to return to theatres after its initial release in December 2025. The sequel to the 2015 comedy hit had fans excited, but plans for a re-release have now been cancelled unexpectedly.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film features Manjot Singh, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Warina Hussain, Parul Gulati, Late Govardhan Asrani, and Vipin Sharma. The movie originally hit cinemas on December 12, hoping to entertain audiences with its humorous take on relationships.

Why was the re-release called off?

The film struggled at the box office in December due to stiff competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which released on December 5. To give the movie another chance, the makers scheduled a re-release on January 9.

However, the plan did not go as intended. A source revealed that Star Studio18, the studio partner and distributor, had promised 500 screens for the second run. In reality, only about 200–250 screens were available, and most of the shows were at odd timings. The producers, Venus, felt this was insufficient for a proper release. As a result, the decision to cancel the re-release was made on the evening of January 8.

The tough competition from Dhurandhar

Even after other films like Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire And Ash slowed down in theatres, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 could not secure enough screens. The makers believed that releasing the film under such conditions would not do justice to its potential. They decided it would be better to wait for a more favourable time rather than proceed with a limited and inconvenient release.

What this means for fans?

For fans of Kapil Sharma, this news comes as a disappointment. The re-release was seen as an opportunity to enjoy the comedy on the big screen once again. However, the producers’ focus remains on ensuring the film reaches audiences under the best possible conditions.

