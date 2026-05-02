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Has Manish Malhotra confirmed Karan Johars Met Gala 2026 debut on live television?

Has Manish Malhotra confirmed Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 debut on live television?

A recent television appearance by leading designer Manish Malhotra has triggered widespread speculation about a Bollywood filmmaker’s possible entry into one of the world’s biggest fashion nights.

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra (PC: Instagram)

Karan Johar is once again at the centre of global fashion buzz after reports confirmed that he will be making his debut at the Met Gala 2026. The news created excitement across entertainment and fashion circles as it linked one of India’s most popular filmmakers with one of the world’s biggest style events. The Met Gala is known for dramatic fashion moments and celebrity first appearances and Karan’s entry is already being seen as one of the most anticipated highlights of the 2026 edition. The confirmation has added more curiosity about who will style him and what kind of look he will bring to the red carpet.

What did Manish Malhotra say about Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut?

The confirmation came directly from designer Manish Malhotra during a live television appearance. He revealed that he will be designing Karan Johar’s outfit for the Met Gala 2026. While speaking on air, he said, “This time I am going to be designing for a very big director who is known for his fashion and movies, Karan Johar.”

He also hinted that the look will be dramatic and memorable and added, “There is going to be a lot more coming up on the red carpet, let us wait and watch”. His statement ended all speculation and strongly suggested that Karan’s appearance is officially happening.

See viral video of Manish Malhotra here

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What can we expect from Karan Johar’s Met Gala look?

Karan Johar is known for his bold styling choices and dramatic fashion sense. For the Met Gala 2026 he is expected to bring a high fashion couture look that blends storytelling with luxury. Reports suggest that Manish Malhotra’s design may combine Indian craftsmanship with global red carpet aesthetics.

The outfit is expected to follow the theme “Costume Art” and dress code “Fashion Is Art” which encourages expressive and artistic fashion statements. Karan may also appear alongside Natasha Poonawalla who is known for her experimental Met Gala appearances.

Also read: Karan Johar takes a dig at Bollywood’s paid PR culture, questions what’s real: ‘Let their work…’

What is special about Met Gala 2026 theme?

The 2026 Met Gala will be held on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year’s exhibition theme is “Costume Art” and it explores the relationship between clothing and the human body over thousands of years. The dress code “Fashion Is Art” encourages guests to treat fashion as a creative expression.

The event will be co chaired by global icons including Beyoncé. Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour. Indian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt are also expected to return making the event highly diverse and global.

How important is this moment for Indian fashion presence?

Karan Johar’s debut adds another strong Indian presence at the Met Gala stage. Designers like Manish Malhotra have already made appearances in previous years showcasing Indian couture on a global platform. His past Met Gala look featured rich embroidery structured silhouettes and traditional craftsmanship blended with modern tailoring.

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