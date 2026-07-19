Has the pan-India film movement transformed the National Film Awards approach to honouring cinema?

The rise of pan-India films has blurred linguistic boundaries in Indian cinema. This analysis examines whether the National Film Awards are increasingly recognising multilingual storytelling and what it means for regional and mainstream filmmaking.

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The pan-India impact on the National Film Awards (PC: Meta AI)

The rise of pan-India cinema has reshaped the Indian film industry in more ways than one. Audiences today are watching films beyond their native language, making Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films part of one national conversation. This shift has also influenced India’s highest cinematic honour, the National Film Awards. Recent editions suggest that films are increasingly being recognised for their storytelling, performances and technical quality rather than the language they are made in. As multilingual releases become the norm, the awards are reflecting a more inclusive and balanced view of Indian cinema.

The gap between Hindi and regional cinema is narrowing

For decades, Hindi cinema enjoyed greater nationwide visibility while films from other language industries were often labelled as regional cinema. Although South Indian films frequently received critical acclaim, they were not always part of mainstream discussions across the country.

The success of pan-India films has changed this picture. Big releases now open simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, allowing audiences across states to experience the same film together. This strategy has reduced the traditional divide between Hindi and regional cinema, giving films from every industry an equal opportunity to reach national audiences.

Why multilingual releases have become a game changer?

One of the biggest reasons behind this transformation is the shift towards simultaneous multilingual releases. Earlier, films from South India often reached Hindi-speaking audiences much later through dubbed versions. Today, many projects are planned from the beginning as nationwide releases.

Launching in multiple languages on the same day creates instant visibility across India. It also increases media attention, expands box office reach and helps actors, directors and technicians become familiar faces beyond their home states. This wider exposure has naturally improved the chances of multilingual films being noticed during award season.

The 72nd National Film Awards highlight this changing trend

The 72nd National Film Awards, announced on July 18, 2026, offer one of the clearest examples of this shift. The winners came from multiple language industries, showing that cinematic excellence is being recognised irrespective of language.

Telugu blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, proving that large-scale commercial spectacles are now valued for more than just their box office performance. Tamil filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy received Best Direction for Amaran, while Malayalam superstar Mammootty shared the Best Actor honour with Hindi actor Kartik Aaryan. At the same time, Article 370 won Best Feature Film and Yami Gautam Dhar took home the Best Actress award.

The results show a balanced distribution of honours rather than dominance by any one industry. This reflects the Awards’ continued emphasis on recognising cinematic excellence regardless of language.

Technical excellence is making multilingual films stronger contenders

Pan-India films have significantly raised technical standards in Indian cinema by investing heavily in VFX, cinematography, sound, production design and costume design. These improvements have made multilingual films stronger contenders in the National Film Awards’ craft categories.

The 72nd National Film Awards reflected this trend, with Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films dominating several technical honours. Shehnad Jalal won Best Cinematography for Bramayugam, Nitin Zihani Choudhary received Best Production Design for Kalki 2898 AD, while Bandreddi Sukumar won Best Original Screenplay and Deepali Noor along with Sheetal Sharma received Best Costume Design for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Tamil cinema also made a strong mark with R. Kalaivannan winning Best Editing for Amaran, Anl Arasu receiving Best Action Direction for Maharaja, and Suren G earning a Special Mention for Sound Mixing for Meiyazhagan. These wins show that pan-India films are now setting new benchmarks in technical filmmaking. From large-scale world-building to innovative visual storytelling, multilingual cinema is increasingly competing on the strength of its craftsmanship as much as its storytelling.

Awards are now focusing on merit over language

Another noticeable change is the way films are being evaluated. Instead of separating cinema into Hindi and regional categories in the public imagination, the National Film Awards are recognising outstanding work from across India. Recent editions have honoured films from multiple language industries in acting, feature film, direction, screenplay and technical categories.

This approach reinforces the Awards’ original purpose of celebrating excellence in Indian cinema without giving preference to any particular language or region. Rather than asking where a film comes from, the focus is increasingly on how well the story is told, how convincing the performances are and how effectively the film uses its technical strengths.

What this means for Indian cinema

The growing popularity of multilingual films does not mean Hindi cinema has become less important. Instead, it signals the rise of a more balanced film ecosystem where every language industry has the opportunity to compete on equal footing.

The success of pan-India releases has encouraged collaboration between industries while giving audiences access to a wider variety of stories. As more filmmakers create content for nationwide audiences, the National Film Awards are expected to become even more representative of India’s diverse cinematic landscape.

The 72nd National Film Awards show that the era of viewing Hindi cinema as the only mainstream industry is gradually fading. Today’s awards celebrate creativity, storytelling and technical excellence from every corner of the country, making Indian cinema more inclusive than ever before.