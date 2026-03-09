Home

Entertainment

Has UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhals health taken a turn for worse? Team shares latest update: Fighting for…

Has UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s health taken a turn for worse? Team shares latest update: ‘Fighting for…’

Fans of Anurag Dobhal expressed concern after his team posted an update on social media about his condition, sparking a wave of prayers and support online.

Concern spread across social media after troubling update related to popular moto vlogger Anurag Dobhal widely known as UK07 Rider. Massive fan base noticed emotional message posted through Instagram story which quickly triggered wave of prayers support messages.

Followers started asking questions about current condition after seeing photograph from hospital room. Silence around detailed medical information increased anxiety among supporters who continue sending strength through online comments.

Instagram story sparks concern among followers

Later update shared through official Instagram account revealed serious situation. Photo showed Anurag Dobhal lying on hospital bed with eyes closed while medical support equipment surrounded him. Message written over photo urged people to pray for him stating he is “fighting for life.” Information mentioned that he has been admitted inside Intensive Care Unit at Max Super Speciality Hospital.

The post did not include detailed health report which left many followers worried about recovery progress. Fans quickly circulated screenshot across platforms while hoping for positive update soon.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Check out Anurag Dobhal’s Instagram story here

The incident with Anurag Dobhal

The unfortunate incident with Anurag happened on Saturday when popular YouTuber met with car accident during Instagram LIVE session. Situation shocked viewers who were watching him online around that time. Soon after incident he was rushed to hospital where doctors placed him under observation inside ICU. Since then no detailed medical bulletin has been shared publicly which continues to raise questions among followers about his current stability.

Anurag;s manager shares update on his current situation

After concern started growing online manager Rohit Panday addressed situation through social media message. Rohit confirmed that close friends family members are present at hospital supporting Anurag during treatment. He also clarified that YouTuber’s wife, Ritika Chauhan remains beside him despite rumours about separation circulating online.

Rohit wrote that Bhabhi along with family members stay at hospital while doctors keep him under observation. He also requested public not to spread rumours misinformation or unnecessary hate targeting anyone connected with situation.

Check out Anurag Dobhal’s manager story here

Fans flood social media with prayers

Large number of followers filled comment sections with encouraging words for UK07 Rider. Some supportive reactions included, “Stay strong brother whole biker community praying for quick recovery.”Please come back stronger Anurag bhai everyone waiting for good news.” Another one wrote, “Keep fighting UK07 Rider we believe you will recover soon.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.