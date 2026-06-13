Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past Box Office Collection Day 1: Mahaakshay Chakraborty starrer opens at Rs 2.50 crore, outperforms Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is finally released and has received decent numbers at the box office on day 1. Here's a look at the film's day 1 collection and what lies ahead of the horror thriller.

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Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past (PC: IMDb)

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past arrived in cinemas on June 12, 2026, bringing a fresh dose of horror and suspense for movie lovers. The film generated considerable interest before its release thanks to its eerie trailer, interesting storyline, and promise of an immersive 3D experience. As audiences flocked to theatres on opening day, all eyes were on its box office performance.

The film has managed to register a decent opening on its first day, especially among fans of the horror genre. While it may not be competing with big-budget blockbusters, its initial performance suggests that it has found an audience looking for supernatural thrills on the big screen.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past box office collection day 1

Sacnilk reported, “Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past collected a net of Rs 2.50 Cr across 2,907 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 2.95 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 2.50 Cr so far.” The film witnessed good numbers during evening and night shows, which is often the case for horror releases.

The occupancy remained good in key metropolitan cities, where audiences showed significant interest in the film. Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past registered its highest day-one occupancy of 30% to 50% in regions including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, according to Sacnilk. Positive word-of-mouth from first-day viewers also helped boost late-night show attendance.

Audience response and early reviews to Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past

The audience reaction to Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past on day one has been largely positive. People shared their views on X and have praised the film’s atmospheric setting, suspenseful moments but didn’t like the VFX. Lead actor Mahaakshay Chakraborty received praise from viewers for handling the emotionally complicated shades of his character.

Critics have offered mixed-to-positive reviews, highlighting the film’s visual presentation and engaging premise while noting a few predictable moments in the storyline.

About Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is a sequel to Haunted – 3D which was released in 2011. It stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Gaurav Bajpai, and Hemant Pandey in the main roles. According to IMDb, the plot revolves around, “A man seeks refuge in a remote Indian mountain mansion, fleeing his past. He discovers the house harbors sinister secrets, pain, and terror ready to torment him.” The days will be crucial for Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past as horror films often depend heavily on word-of-mouth, and the early audience’s response appears encouraging. If the positive buzz continues, the film could witness a noticeable jump in collections over Saturday and Sunday.

Families and horror fans looking for a weekend entertainment option could help the film maintain momentum at the box office.