Nana Patekar spoke about death 3 days before his passing: ‘I don’t know whether I will be here tomorrow’

At an event just days before his death, Nana Patekar spoke about life, mortality and making the most of the time one has, saying, “I don’t know whether I will be here tomorrow.”

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Nana Patekar's final words on death 3 days before his passing: 'I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow' (Image X @_jaydeepkarale)

Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s words from a public event in Goa just days before his death have left many people remembering him and his thoughts on life. Patekar attended a social gathering organised by Samraat Club International at Dona Paula near Panaji on October 4. During his speech, the actor spoke about life, death and whether a person is able to achieve what they truly want.

Looking back at his own life, he told the audience, “We all have to go someday. I don’t know whether I will be here tomorrow. That time comes in the life of everyone. But before that time comes (we have to think, whether), am I able to do what I want to do? Have I made the effort?”

VIDEO | Goa: Actor Nana Patekar attended and addressed the Samraat Club International installation ceremony in Dona Paula. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/jl8xn9vXOk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 4, 2026

The remarks have gained attention following his death on Thursday morning. The 76-year-old actor died in Goa after reportedly suffering a heart attack. His body was taken to Goa Medical College and Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Tributes poured in from across the country following the death of the National Award-winning actor, who was known for his work in theatre, Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he was “Shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the veteran actor.” “With his remarkable journey across theatre, Hindi and Marathi cinema, his powerful performances and distinctive artistry left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, admirers and the entire film fraternity.” he said.

Nana Patekar remembered Manohar Parrikar

During the October 4 event, Patekar also spoke about his close friend and former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who died in 2019. Patekar recalled Parrikar as someone who had achieved a lot and lived with a strong sense of purpose.

“Parrikar was a person about whom one could be proud. He was younger than me. I am now 76, and will turn 77. But he was such a great person that one had to look up to him,” the actor said.

He also said Goa was fortunate to have produced a person like Parrikar. “We are fortunate that such a person was born here. These are people who lived their lives as if they had taken up a mission,” he said.

Patekar further stressed that people need determination if they want to make a meaningful contribution during their lifetime.

About Nana Patekar

Known for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema, Patekar had a career spanning several decades. He was widely recognised for films such as Natsamrat, Krantiveer, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome.

His career also included work behind the camera as a director and his involvement in social causes. Over the years, Patekar was known not only for his acting but also for his straightforward views on life and society.