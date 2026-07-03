Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce already tied the knot? New report sparks wedding buzz

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: While the couple are reportedly planning a grand celebration at Madison Square Garden, sources claim they are already legally married.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married_ (PC -Instagram)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are once again making headlines, this time over reports that the couple may have secretly gotten married before their much-awaited wedding celebrations in New York. According to an exclusive report by Page Six, the global pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have already exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by only a small group of close family and friends. While the couple are reportedly planning a grand celebration at Madison Square Garden on July 3, sources claim they are already legally married.

A source quoted by the publication said, “They are already married.” At the same time, another insider from Nashville claimed there is strong buzz in the city that the couple have already completed the legal formalities.

The report further states that Taylor and Travis are expected to host a lavish wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden on Friday, with more than 1,000 guests in attendance. A rehearsal dinner for around 100 close friends and family members is also reportedly scheduled a day earlier.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce donate USD 26 million to charities ahead of their NYC wedding

The couple has made a generous move in advance of their wedding, which is reportedly set to take place this weekend in New York. According to Variety, Swift and Kelce have donated USD 26 million to at least 20 charities this week. The donations are said to be a part of the upcoming celebrations. The charities include nine food banks, an animal cruelty organisation, seven educational programs, and three children’s hospitals, reported Variety. “This week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift donated $26 million to charities across the United States. They include the following…” a part of the announcement read.As per the details obtained by Variety, the charities have been made across New York City, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Nashville, and Cleveland, among others.