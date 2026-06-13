Have we reached the end of classic Bollywood comedy? Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4 hint so

The trailers of Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4 have reignited a debate among movie lovers: has Bollywood lost the art of creating genuinely funny comedies? A closer look at why modern comedy franchises struggle to recreate the magic of the past.

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Is classic Bollywood comedy losing its charm (PC: IMDb)

There was a time when Bollywood comedies did not need massive budgets, visual effects or dozens of stars to make audiences laugh. A strong script, memorable characters and perfectly timed humour were enough to turn films into cult classics. However, the recent trailers of Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4 have reignited an uncomfortable conversation among movie lovers. Are Bollywood comedies becoming louder instead of funnier? While both films promise scale and star power, the initial response suggests that audiences may be looking for something that the industry is no longer prioritising: genuine comedy.

Are Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4 relying too much on nostalgia?

The biggest talking point surrounding both projects is their dependence on familiar brands. The Welcome franchise built its popularity through memorable characters and sharp comic situations. Similarly, the original Dhamaal became a fan favourite because of its simple yet effective chase narrative and hilarious character dynamics.

However, the trailers of Akshay Kumar‘s multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle and the promotional material around Ajay Devgn‘s Dhamaal 4 seem more focused on showcasing huge ensembles and grand setups than introducing genuinely funny situations. Instead of building curiosity around the story, much of the marketing revolves around how many actors are part of the film.

What made classic Bollywood comedies work so well?

To understand why audiences are concerned, it is important to revisit what made Bollywood comedies successful in the first place. Much of the credit goes to filmmakers and writers who understood situational humour. The late Neeraj Vora played a crucial role in shaping modern Bollywood comedy.

Through films like Hera Pheri and Awara Paagal Deewana, he helped create stories where humour emerged naturally from misunderstandings, desperation and character interactions. His collaborations with Priyadarshan produced some of Hindi cinema’s most beloved comedies. Films such as Hungama, Hulchul, Chup Chup Ke, Bhagam Bhag, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Deewane Hue Paagal, Dhol, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa succeeded because every joke felt connected to the story. The laughs came from situations rather than forced punchlines.

Have big-budget comedy films already shown signs of trouble?

Interestingly, Bollywood has witnessed several large-scale comedy projects in recent years that failed to connect despite impressive casts and budgets. Films like Housefull 4, Cirkus, Double XL‘s comic portions, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘s humour-driven segments and even Total Dhamaal received mixed responses because audiences felt the focus was more on scale than substance just like the first Dhamaal which has truly set an example that without any glamour or cheap gimmicks you can do wonders. While some of these films earned money, they rarely achieved the cult status enjoyed by classics from the early 2000s. The challenge is not attracting audiences on opening weekend. The challenge is creating comedies people want to revisit years later.

Did Bollywood lose its comedy torchbearers?

Many industry observers believe the genre lost an important creative voice after the passing of Neeraj Vora on December 14, 2017. His understanding of comic rhythm, character writing and situational humour remains difficult to replicate. The prolonged development struggles surrounding Hera Pheri 3 highlight the issue. Fans remain excited about the franchise, but concerns continue about whether the original magic can truly be recreated without the creative minds that built it and sadly we all know that what we are going to get after witnessing it.

Is there still hope for Bollywood comedy?

Despite the concerns, recent years have also produced examples that suggest the genre is far from dead. Lootcase brought back the charm of middle-class situational comedy through a simple premise executed with smart writing. Madgaon Express became one of the biggest surprises of recent years by delivering chaos, friendship and humour without relying on excessive spectacle.

Both films demonstrated that audiences still appreciate character-driven comedy when it is written with care. Interestingly, Kunal Kemmu emerged as a significant creative force through these projects, showing a strong understanding of modern comic storytelling.

What is the real problem facing Bollywood comedy today?

The issue is not the lack of talent. It is the growing belief that bigger automatically means better. Many recent comedy films appear designed around franchise value, social media buzz and star appearances rather than memorable writing. That is why the reactions to Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4 feel important. They are not merely responses to trailers. They reflect a larger concern about whether Bollywood has forgotten what made audiences laugh in the first place.

Classic comedy may not be dead yet. But if the industry continues prioritising spectacle over storytelling, the gap between nostalgic memories and modern releases could become even wider.