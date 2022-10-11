Haye Haye Yeh Majboori: Internet sensation Urfi Javed is making heads turn again! The actor has never failed to create with her unusual picks and she did it again BUT with a twist. Urfi who changed her name’s spelling to Uorfi raised the hotness level with her music video ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori.’ Urfi’s song is a remake of music legend Lata Mangeswar’s iconic song. She dropped the teaser of the song on her Instagram handle and her fans are going gaga over her hotness. In the music video, Urfi Javed wore a sexy red saree with a strappy blouse featuring a unique design. She flaunted her toned figure as she danced in the rain.Also Read - Urfi Javed Gets Trolled For Wearing Golden Net Cloth Skirt, Netizens Ask ‘Parda Hai?' | Watch Viral Video

WATCH URFI JAVED’S MUSIC VIDEO – HAYE HAYE YEH MAJBOORI

Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tribe Tina Trends Tremendous Tina Across India

Urfi Javed’s fans flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration for the actor. They dropped heart, fire and clap emojis for her. One of the users wrote, “I loved this song. Rocking dance of urfi javed, amazing music track, superb vocals & intresting lyrics made haye haye ye majboori mind blowing.” Another user wrote, “Love urfi Javed not because of his dressing just because of her talent.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Bold in Blue Cut-Out Mini Dress With Giant Black Shades at The Airport, Netizens Ask 'Job Milgayi Kya?' - WATCH Viral Video

Urfi Javed shared the teaser of her music video on Instagram and captioned it, “Celebrating Uorfi Day with #HayeHayeYehMajboori 😍Out now on Saregama Music YouTube channel! Original Singer: Lataji Original Lyricist: Varma Malik, Original Music Director: Laxmikant Pyarelal #Saregama #SaregamaMusic #LataMangeshkar #LataJi #Recreation.”

WATCH Urfi Javed’s Music Video Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

The 25-year-old DIY stylist recently opened up about her difficult journey and surviving in Mumbai. She said, “It was a difficult journey, bohot zyada difficult thi. Mumbai mein kitni problems sehni padi hai, kaise survive kiya hai, I know that. But without hurdles there isn’t fun in enjoying success. I had a typical struggle waali life. Log bohot advantage lene ki koshish karte hai,” in an interview with HT.

Urfi Javed who makes headlines with unique picks grabbed attention when she shared legendary actor Zeenat Aman’s pictures on her Instagram stories. Turns out she was hinting at her big collab. What do you think about Urfi Javed’s latest music video?