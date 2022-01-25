Good News! Bollywood actor Hazel Keech and cricketer Yuvraj Singh have been blessed with a baby boy. Both of them took to social media to share the great news that they have welcomed their first child on January 25, Tuesday. Hazel and Yuvraj added that they need privacy. “To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj”, the social media post read.Also Read - Yuvraj Singh, Wife Hazel Keech Blessed With A Baby Boy

Yuvraj and Hazel's fans and family took to comment section to congratulate the couple. They have been married for more than five years. On their 5th anniversary, the actor had shared a throwback wedding picture with Yuvraj with a loved-up note that read, "When we first met, I knew, in that moment, something big had happened…. but I didn't know what. I didn't know then that my life would be changed forever. Happy 5 years to the biggest change I never saw coming and a happy ever after I wasn't looking for…. Thank you for completing my life! The words "I love you" don't cut it, but it'll do."

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh got married on November 30 in 2016.