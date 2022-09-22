Hazel Keech’s no Tantrums at Airport Wins Hearts: Hazel Keech today wrote a heartwarming note for the media and paparazzi and shared the same on her Instagram stories. Hazel was recently papped at the Mumabi airport as she carried her newborn Orion along with her. The actor posed for the shutterbugs as they clicked her pictures with baby Orion. Hazel’s humble gesture was lauded by netizens who saw the viral video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. She also penned a thank you note for the press and media for maintaining distance as Orion was asleep. Praising Hazel for being down-to-earth, netizens also compared her to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who often hide their daughter from the media and photographers.

Hazel posted the viral clip of her airport spotting on her Instagram stories and captioned, “Thank you to all the press and media guys today for keeping a safe distance and not sacring my son. It was because of this show of consideration and respect I as comfortable posing for pictures.” A netizen commented, “Waoo she had such a beautiful smile , and she not offended like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ,that they are clicked … beautiful human she is ❤️” Another user wrote, “So down to earth lady…very nice…masha Allah babies so cute😍.”

Hazel and Yuvraj Singh had updated fans about Orion’s birth on social media earlier in 2022. The couple wrote in a joint Instagram post, “To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world.”

Hazel and Yuvraj tied the knot in 2016.

