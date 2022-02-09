Mumbai: For a long time, Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar have been making headlines. Because of the previous episode, the actor has reportedly refused to appear on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ to promote his next film Bachchan Pandey. The two have a solid relationship, which is obvious on the show as well. However, something went awry in the last episode, causing Khiladi Kumar to become enraged. And now, at long last, Kapil has reacted to the controversy. The comedian clarified the confusion on his Twitter account.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: Akshay Kumar is Deeply Saddened, Says 'How Can One Forget Such a Voice'

He wrote, “Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan Pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me thank you (sic).” Also Read - Kapil Sharma Keeps a Check on Sunil Grover's Health After Latter Suffers a Heart Attack: ' I Sent a Message'

Take a look:

Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me 😊thank you 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 8, 2022

Akshay has not reacted to it yet. The confusion started when the actor came to promote Atrangi Re. During the episode, the Bollywood celebrity demanded that the segment including his interview with Prime Minister Modi be removed. Despite the fact that the question was not broadcast, it was eventually leaked and went viral. As a result, The actor was furious, and he refused to appear on Kapil’s show to promote his film, Bachchan Pandey.

Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles, in addition to Akshay. On March 18, 2022, the film will be released in theatres. It’s a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda from 2014.

