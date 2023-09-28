Home

‘He Must’ve Forgotten’: Anil Sharma Clarifies Govinda Was Never Approached For Gadar

Anil Sharma, the director of Gadar and Gadar 2, has once again clarified that Govinda was never approached for Sunny Deol's role of Tara Singh.

While Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Anila Sharma are basking in the success of Gadar 2, rumour mills have been suggesting that Govinda was originally approached for the role of Tara Singh, whereas Kajol was considered for the part of Sakina in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Now, the director of both Gadar and Gadar 2, Anil Sharma has cleared the air saying that Govinda was never offered Gadar. During a recent interaction with Bollywood Thikana, the filmmaker said that Sunny Deol was always supposed to be Tara Singh.

Explaining the entire misunderstanding, Anil Sharma was quoted as saying, “Bechare, unko nahi yaad raha hoga (The poor guy must have forgotten). I was working with him on something and I told him I had a story for Sunny Deol. He asked me what it was, and I told him. He said it’s good that I went to Sunny, because he could never have done the movie.”

The filmmaker further revealed that as he narrated the script of Gadar to Govinda, he assumed that the director wanted him to do the movie. Anil Sharma added that he had already signed Sunny Deol for Gadar before meeting Govinda.

The director added, “Bade aadmi they, itni filmein karte they uss waqt, yeh choti si baat thi, dimaag se nikal gayi (He was a huge star back then, he use to be very busy, this small incident must have skipped his mind).”

Anil Sharma shared that a similar incident took place with Salman Khan and Gadar 2, where the Kick actor showed interest after hearing the story, whereas Sunny Deol had already been roped in for the role.

All About Gadar 2

Released on August 11 this year, Gadar 2 has managed to mint more than Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office. With Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles as Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete respectively, the project also saw Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Manoj Bakshi, Aarya Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Luv Sinha playing significant characters.

Gadar 2 talks about Tara Singh’s (Sunny Deol) return to Pakistan to rescue his son before the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.

