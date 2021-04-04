It was 2017 when the whole world took #MeToo seriously and India saw the rise of the #MeToo movement just after the celebrities and renowned people shared their personal stories on sexual harassment and molestation. Several celebrities from Bollywood including Tanushree Dutta, Vinta Nanda, Sandhya Mridul, Saloni Chopra, Priyanka Bose, Mandana Karimi gave their voice and from the television world, it was Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta, who essays the role of Babita Iyer. She came forward to put out a powerful post on sexual harassment. On Instagram, she posted a picture that reads, ‘#MeToo’ and wrote an emotional letter. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar to Play Dayaben? Read Here

Mummun Dutta’s MeToo experience had left her fans in a state of shock. For the past few days, Mummun’s post has been doing rounds on the internet and several portals had shared her long shocking statement where she mentioned how his tuition teacher used to insert his hands in her underpants. Even her school teacher used to scold female students in the class by pulling their bra straps and slapping on their breasts. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Are Jethalal And Mehta Saab Not Gelling Well Together? Here's Truth

Read the full confession here:

#MeToo …… Yes …. #Metoo ….. Sharing a post like this and joining the global awareness on sexual assaults on women all over the world and showing solidarity to each and every woman who sailed on the same boat , shows the magnitude of the problem. M surprised that some ‘good ‘ men are shocked to see the number of women who have come out and shared their #metoo experiences. NO DON’T BE. This is happening in your own backyard, in your own house, with your own sister, daughter , mother, wife or even your maid … Gain their trusts and ask them. You will be surprised at their answers.. You will be surprised with their stories.. Writing something like this brings me to tears reliving those memories as a little girl when I was scared of the neighbourhood uncle and his prying eyes who at any given opportunity would grope me and threaten me not to speak about this to anyone ….. OR my much older cousins who would eye me differently than their own daughters …. OR the man who saw me at the hospital when I was born and 13 years later he thought it’s appropriate for him to touch my body because I was a growing teenager and my body had changed…. OR my tuition teacher who had his hands in my underpants ……. OR this another teacher , whom I tied Rakhi to, would scold the female students in the class by pulling their bra straps and slapping on their breasts …. . OR that man in the train station who gropes U … Why ?? Because you’re too young and scared to speak up. So scared that you can feel your stomach getting twisted inside and throat getting choked up … you don’t know how are you going to explain it to your parents or you’re too shy to utter a word to anyone …. And then you start developing that deep rooted hatred towards men … Because you know they’re the culprit who made you feel this way.. That disgusting, twisted feeling inside which takes years to overcome …. M happy to be another voice joining this movement and make people realise that I was not spared either. But TODAY I will rip apart any man who even remotely tries anything on me. Also Read - Watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal, Dayaben, Bapuji And Tapu Sena Now In an Animated Series