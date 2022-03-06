Mumbai: Reality TV couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have parted ways. The OTT winner of Bigg Boss shared the shocking news on her social media accounts. She shared a picture of herself along with a lengthy note. She thanked Varun for everything and request her followers to respect the decision. While Divya says that the two will always be friends, the news comes as a shock to their fans.Also Read - Exclusive: Asim Riaz on Shooting His New Song 'Dur Hua' With Divya Agarwal: 'This Was Long Pending'

She shared a post on her Instagram account and captioned it, "Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that's true but what happens when the self love starts declining ??No i don't blame anyone for anything that's happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that's okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that's okay ! I hereby formally declare that I'm on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to ! No, it's not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It's just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He's a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision (sic)."

Take a look:

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ugly Twitter War After Shamita Shetty Mocks Divya Agarwal, Boyfriend Varun Sood Jumps In Support

While this news comes as a shock to their fans, many of them extended their support for the couple. One of the users wrote, “Stay strong di we all are with youu you don’t have to worry about anything , your fans loves you and will love you always and we really respect your decision.” Another person wrote, “Waitttt whatt??????? Pls tell me it’s not true.”

Divya shared the same picture in her story and wrote, “Thank you Varun for everything, Will always be good friends.

Varun and Divya were friends before they took part in Ace of Space, for those who are unaware. Varun proposed to Divya in the reality show as their love bloomed in the home. The couple has been together ever since. They had also been living together for a few years and had lately announced the purchase of a new home.

This is really shocking!