Hearing on Rajpal Yadav’s bail plea postponed, to be heard in Delhi High Court on…

The Delhi High Court has deferred the hearing on actor Rajpal Yadav’s bail application. The matter will now be taken up next week, drawing attention from fans and legal observers alike.

The hearing on Rajpal Yadav’s bail plea has been pushed ahead, delaying any immediate relief for the actor. The matter, which was expected to move forward, will now be taken up by the Delhi High Court on the next scheduled date. The development has once again brought the spotlight on the long-running financial dispute that led to his surrender earlier this month. For now, the legal process continues and the final outcome will depend on the arguments presented in court.

What happened in court?

As per ANI, the bail plea of actor Rajpal Yadav is now scheduled to be heard on Monday, February 16. His counsel informed the court that he was unable to get in touch with Yadav despite attempts to contact him.

The lawyer submitted that a bail application has already been filed and requested time to serve the response to the opposing side. He also assured the court that he would be prepared with detailed submissions on the next date of hearing. The court accepted the request and adjourned the matter until Monday.

What is the entire matter?

The roots of the case go back to 2010 when Rajpal Yadav borrowed approximately Rs 5 crore from Delhi based entrepreneur Madhav Gopal Agarwal of M s Murali Projects. The loan was taken to produce his first directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. However the film failed at the box office and reportedly earned only about Rs 38 lakh against a budget of nearly Rs 11 crore.

Over the next 15 years interest and penalties continued to mount. What began as a Rs 5 crore loan eventually ballooned to nearly Rs 9 crore. The dispute later turned into a cheque bounce case after a cheque issued in connection with repayment reportedly failed to clear. Following legal proceedings Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 2026 in connection with the matter.

The financial support from industry for Rajpal Yadav

During this difficult period several members of the film industry and political circles have stepped forward to offer support. After singer Mika Singh contributed Rs 11 lakh veteran singer Anup Jalota also extended Rs 5 lakh. Reports suggest that the total assistance has crossed Rs 1.5 crore so far.

Leading the contributions is music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav of GemTunes who provided Rs 1.11 crore while an anonymous Delhi entrepreneur reportedly contributed Rs 1.1 crore. Bihar politician Tej Pratap Yadav gave Rs 11 lakh. Mika Singh donated Rs 11 lakh and KRK extended Rs 10 lakh. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also reported to have provided Rs 10 lakh to help his long time colleague.

Beyond financial help actors Sonu Sood and Guru Randhawa signed him for upcoming projects and offered advance payments. Salman Khan Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan have also shown moral and financial backing.

More on the case

The Delhi High Court will hear the bail plea on Monday February 16. The upcoming hearing will play a crucial role in deciding Rajpal Yadav’s immediate legal position.

